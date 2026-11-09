Self-acclaimed financial and social media personality Geh Geh publicly questioned the Super Eagles' record following the Flamingos' achievement

Geh Geh mentioned established stars like Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Ahmed Musa and Jay-Jay Okocha in his pointed message

The social media personality issued the senior men's team a blunt ultimatum over their use of the eagle symbol

Self-acclaimed financial expert and social media personality Geh Geh has stirred debate online after using Nigeria's U-17 women's team victory to call out the country's senior men's national side, the Super Eagles.

In a video shared on social media, Geh Geh congratulated the young Flamingos on their achievement but quickly pivoted to voice his frustration with the Super Eagles' inability to clinch major international honours.

Geh Geh’s reaction to Flamingos’ victory leaves football fans talking. Credit: @official_gehgeh, @supereagles

Source: Instagram

He pointed out that the Under-17 girls had accomplished what a senior men's team boasting some of Nigeria's most celebrated footballers had repeatedly failed to do.

Among those he mentioned were striker Victor Osimhen, forward Victor Boniface, Ahmed Musa, and former international midfielder Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha, a name synonymous with Nigerian football greatness.

Geh Geh's blunt message to Super Eagles

What made the video particularly striking was the directness of Geh Geh's challenge.

He expressed deep disappointment that a team featuring such big names continued to fall short on the continental and global stage, while a junior female side was raising the country's flag high.

His message then took a sharp, humorous turn as he warned the Super Eagles to live up to their symbol or give it up entirely. In his words:

"If una know say una no go win anything for Nigeria, make una remove that eagle wey dey Super Eagles and put Urobo fowl there because it is a shame to Nigerians."

The remark, delivered in Pidgin English, drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on whether his frustration was justified given the Flamingos' recent success.

Flamingos achievement reignites debate

The victory by Nigeria's U-17 women's team has reignited a broader conversation among football fans about the contrasting fortunes of the country's male and female sides.

Geh Geh compares Nigeria’s football teams after U-17 women’s victory. Credit: @officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

While the Super Eagles have historically been Nigeria's most followed team, critics have increasingly questioned their output relative to the talent available.

Geh Geh's video appears to have channelled a sentiment many Nigerians have held for some time, that star power alone does not translate to trophies, and that the junior girls' team has demonstrated more hunger and discipline on the international stage.

See his video that got many talking online:

Geh Geh reveals number of baby mamas he has

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Geh Geh opened up about his personal life during a podcast appearance, days after commenting on fellow entertainer Peller’s relationship choices.

He confirmed that he currently has four baby mamas, with children ranging from four years old to just a few months.

GehGeh further disclosed that two additional women are pregnant for him, fueling widespread online reactions.

Source: Legit.ng