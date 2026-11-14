The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland opened a 3-day conference with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the special guest

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Fadīlatu-Sheikh Muhd. Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory, addressed the league's stance on the 2027 presidential election featuring Makinde

Sheikh Al-Ilory confirmed that Governor Makinde made a financial donation and also granted the league's request for land in the state

The League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland has formally declared that it will not back any political candidate or party ahead of the 2027 general elections, making the announcement on the first day of its ongoing three-day conference in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Saturday, November 14.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state was invited to officially open the conference. The chairman of the League's Board of Trustees, His Eminence Fadīlatu-Sheikh Muhd. Habeebullah Adam Al-Ilory OON, Mudīrul-Markaz, used his address to lay out the group's position on politics in clear terms.

Speaking largely in Yoruba, Al-Ilory drew on the analogy of parenthood to describe how the league relates to politicians from all sides. He said religious leaders are like fathers who support their children equally and cannot publicly declare a favourite among them.

League rejects partisan alignment

Al-Ilory's statement spelt out the league's position without ambiguity:

"We wish to state categorically that our forum is non-partisan and politically neutral. We do not endorse, promote, or campaign for any political candidate or political party. Our platform is open to constructive discussions, the exchange of ideas, and the promotion of mutual understanding without political bias or affiliation. Our commitment is to remain neutral, fair, and objective, giving everyone equal respect regardless of their political views or affiliations. Our forum is for everyone, not a platform for political endorsement."

He also acknowledged that "we are all political animals" but maintained that this does not translate into institutional alignment with any political camp.

Makinde donates, grants land request

Governor Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the 2027 election, attended the conference as the guest of honour. He is expected to contest against President Bola Tinubu, another prominent Yoruba figure in the race.

Al-Ilory confirmed that Makinde made a financial donation to the league at the event. The league also made a public request for land within the state, and the governor approved it on the spot before those gathered at the conference.

See the video of Sheikh Al-Ilory's address on Facebook here:

Source: Legit.ng