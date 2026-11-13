Nigerian streamer Peller reacted to his loss at the 2026 Streamer Awards in a post on an X account

Peller thanked fans for their support but criticised the awards organisers over how his category was handled

The streamer insisted the experience has not dampened his spirit, vowing to keep pushing forward

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has spoken out following his loss in the Best International Streamer category at the 2026 Streamer Awards.

In a post on X on Thursday, 12 November 2026, the content creator addressed his fans directly, expressing gratitude while also raising a complaint against the awards organisers.

Peller shares his feelings after losing out at the 2026 Streamer Award ceremony while sending a message to the people who organized the awards. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller told his followers that their love and loyalty meant more to him than any trophy, and that simply being nominated for the Best International Streamer category was something he considered a blessing.

In his words:

"My family, we may not have won the award, but you all have given me something bigger than a trophy: your love, support and loyalty. Thank you to everyone who voted, campaigned and stood by me. Being nominated for Best International Streamer is already a blessing, and I will never take your support for granted. We are only getting started!"

Peller calls out Streamer Awards organisers

Beyond the gratitude, Peller used the post to express his frustration with how the ceremony was conducted. He claimed that the results for his category were announced on the red carpet, before the main event had even begun, which he described as unfair.

Peller sends an important message to the organisers of the 2026 Streamer's Award. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The former skit maker made clear that his grievance was not directed at the winner, but at the lack of equal treatment given to his category compared to others announced during the actual ceremony.

"Announcing our category and revealing the winner on the red carpet before the main event started was unfair. We deserved the same recognition and respect as the other categories announced during the ceremony. This is not about disrespecting the winner; it's about giving every category the recognition it deserves," he wrote.

He signed off on a defiant note, assuring his supporters that he remains motivated and that no trophy could replace the support they have shown him.

Here is the X post about Peller addressing the award organiser:

Reactions from fans and fellow content creators followed on X:

@temidgamer wrote:

"We go again next year"

@Slimronygk commented:

"More wine ogo congratulations"

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng