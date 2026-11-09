A paternity row erupted 23 years after the death of Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye, involving his widow and family

The late comedian's sister, Sayo Adeboye, alleged that her brother confided during his final illness that only one of the children was his biological son

Sayo publicly challenged widow Omolara to allow the three children to undergo DNA testing to establish their true paternity

A paternity dispute involving the late Nigerian comedian and broadcaster Gbenga Adeboye has resurfaced more than two decades after his passing, with his sister publicly calling for DNA tests on the three children of his widow, Omolara.

The dispute followed Omolara's appearance on the Kasnaty Show, where she alleged that members of her late husband's family abandoned her following his death and interfered with property he left behind. She specifically accused Adeboye's brother, Femi, of taking documents connected to a house the comedian had built, claiming Femi later said he passed them on to the family head.

Gbenga Adeboye’s sister has challenged his widow to DNA tests over their children’s paternity. Credit: gbengaadeboye

Source: Instagram

Sayo Adeboye's allegations

The comedian's sister, Sayo Adeboye, fired back during an interview on Baba Olomi TV, which was subsequently shared on YouTube. Sayo disputed Omolara's version of events and went further, alleging that her brother made a startling disclosure during his final illness.

"Brother Gbenga told Bro Femi that Igwe was his only son, but my brother did not come out openly to say it," she claimed.

Sayo then issued a direct challenge to Omolara, calling on her to allow the children to undergo DNA testing.

"Lara, go and repent. Jesus is coming soon. We need DNA tests; we need to know the real biological child," she said.

It is important to note that no DNA evidence has been produced to support Sayo's claims, and the allegations remain unsubstantiated at this stage.

The dispute has drawn renewed attention to the family of Gbenga Adeboye, who was a beloved figure in Nigerian entertainment and broadcasting before his death. The two sides appear to hold sharply conflicting accounts of what transpired both during his illness and in the years that followed his passing.

Born on 30 September 1959 in Ode-Omu, Osun state, Gbenga Adeboye became famous through his radio programmes and performances, earning aliases like Alhaji Pastor Oluwo and Abefe.

Gbenga Adeboye's sister reacts to widow's claim about his property. Credit: gbengaadeboye

Source: Instagram

He died on April 30, 2003, aged 43.

The YouTube video of late Gbenga Adeboye's sister responding to his widow's allegation is below:

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Source: Legit.ng