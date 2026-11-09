Sophia Momodu clapped back at online trolls who claimed her beauty was the result of heavy photo filters

She shared a video from a recent event on Snapchat without any filter to address the criticism head-on

In a defiant caption, Sophia warned her detractors to find someone else to target

Sophia Momodu has had enough of critics questioning whether her looks are authentic, and she made that known in a very public way.

The mother of Davido's daughter Imade took to social media on 8 November 2026 to shut down claims that she depends heavily on filters to enhance her appearance in photos and videos.

Sophia Momodu addresses claims that she relies heavily on filters for her pictures. Credit: @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The clap back came after she posted a Snapchat video from a recent event, which prompted a fresh wave of commentary from trolls suggesting her looks were digitally enhanced.

Sophia Momodu claps back at trolls

Rather than ignore the chatter, Sophia posted an Instagram Stories repost showing herself in a striking iridescent purple and green outfit.

The footage captures two separate moments: one filmed outdoors at night against what appears to be a red-carpet or event backdrop, and another filmed indoors in a modern living room. No filters were applied in either clip.

Her captions left little room for misinterpretation. In one, she wrote: "#NoFilterAgain cos please go play with your village people, not me.

"In another, she declared: "No filter cos dem rodents need to find someone safe to play with."

The language was pointed and unapologetic, clearly aimed at users she believes consistently undermine her appearance by attributing it to digital tools rather than accepting it as natural.

Filter criticism has become a recurring issue for public figures on Nigerian social media, where debates about authenticity and beauty standards are commonplace.

Sophia Momodu tackles critics questioning the appearance of her social media photos. Photo credit@thesophaimomodu

Source: Instagram

For Sophia, whose profile has remained prominent partly due to her high-profile co-parenting situation with Afrobeats star Davido, online scrutiny of her appearance is nothing new.

By posting unfiltered footage from both a public event setting and her private space at home, she appeared determined to let the visuals do the talking.

Watch Sophia Momodu's no-filter clap back below:

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand, and type of clothes they wore were the same.

Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it, while Momodu wore a version of his shirt, but made into a gown.

Source: Legit.ng