Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle spoke about why he brought on Tolu Arokodare at half-time during Nigeria's 3-1 win over Tanzania

Arokodare came off the bench to score twice in the second half at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Friday

Chelle revealed the tactical shift that unlocked Arokodare's strengths and explained why the striker's profile suits a specific style of play

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has praised Tolu Arokodare as potentially the finest striker in the squad when it comes to attacking crosses into the penalty area, following the forward's decisive second-half showing in Nigeria's 3-1 defeat of Tanzania on Friday.

Nigeria needed to win against the Taifa Stars, but things were not going according to plan until the Ajax striker entered the game and turned the fortunes of the Super Eagles around.

Nigeria returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Tanzania thanks to a brace from Tolu Arokodare, Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

As seen on CAF Online, Arokodare entered the pitch at the interval when the score was 1-1, replacing Alhassan Yusuf, and went on to score twice as the Super Eagles wrapped up maximum points at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Why Chelle turned to Arokodare

The Malian coach said his decision to introduce the towering forward was tied directly to a change in Nigeria's playing style after the break.

Chelle explained that Arokodare's height and physical build make him well suited to a more direct approach, though those same qualities can sometimes work against him when the team tries to press high up the pitch.

"You know Tolu can run but he is very tall, so to make a high pressure, sometimes he can do it but sometimes it can be difficult for him," Chelle said.

With that in mind, the Super Eagles moved away from their first-half setup and adopted a flatter, more direct system in the second period.

How the tactical switch unlocked Arokodare

Chelle described a deliberate plan to use wide areas to generate crossing opportunities, putting the ball into zones where Arokodare's aerial presence and strength in the box could be used to full effect.

"After that when we play 4-4-2 flat, our game is more direct. Like we did in the second half, our game was more direct," the coach said.

"We pass by the side to make a one-on-one to have a cross and Tolu his strength is in the box."

The approach worked almost immediately, with Arokodare converting twice to put the result beyond doubt and give Nigeria a comfortable win heading into the second leg of the tie.

Chelle's verdict on Arokodare's quality

After the final whistle, Chelle was effusive in his assessment of the Ajax striker, stopping short of naming Arokodare as a certain starter but making clear just how valuable he considers him in the right tactical context, per EaglesTracker.

"When you put the ball inside the box, maybe actually he is the best striker. He did well and I am happy for him but once again we have a second game," Chelle said.

The comments will raise questions about where Arokodare fits into the Super Eagles pecking order going forward, particularly ahead of the return fixture against Tanzania.

The 25-year-old Ajax forward will be eager to build on a performance that has firmly placed him in contention for a starting berth as Chelle continues to assess his options in attack.

Nigeria will face Tanzania again in the second leg, with Arokodare now firmly in the picture as a key weapon in Chelle's arsenal.

Chelle's message to Arokodare after Tanzania brace

Legit.ng previously reported about Arokodare’s impact off the bench in Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania and Eric Chelle’s praise for the striker.

Chelle called Arokodare one of the world’s best when he gets the ball in the box, after the forward scored and helped set up another goal.

Source: Legit.ng