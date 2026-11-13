Australia's AusPassport portal allows users to officially renew or apply for an authentic passport

According to the online guidance, users must set up multi-factor authentication on their AusPassport account

Existing account holders who have not yet enabled MFA can see account information, including passport applications in progress, by using the same email address

Australia operates an official online portal, AusPassport, where users can renew or apply for a passport. The portal requires all users to sign in with an email address and password.

A password reset option is available on the sign-in page for anyone who has forgotten their credentials.

Australians can apply or renew passports through official online portal. Photo credit: The West Australian.

Source: UGC

How Multi-Factor Authentication Works on AusPassport

Every user must set up multi-factor authentication (MFA) on their account.

MFA can stop someone accessing your information, even if they know your password.

For users who created an AusPassport account previously but never activated MFA, the process to recover their details is straightforward.

Rather than signing in through the standard login screen, they should select the "Create an account" option and enter the same email address used for the original account.

Doing so will give them access to their existing account information, including any passport applications that were already in progress.

Where to find help and information on the portal

Users can use the Contact us and Feedback links on the AusPassport site to get support or share their experience using the Australian portal, and they can also look at About us, Client Service charter and Refunds for more information about the service.

They can also check the Privacy, Terms and Conditions, Accessibility, Disclaimer, Copyright, Freedom of Information (FOI) and Information Publication Scheme pages listed in the site footer, along with the Follow Us links for Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

UK lists jobs with shortage of workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government published its Skilled Worker visa temporary shortage list, naming 70 roles where foreign workers can apply.

The list covers a wide range of sectors, from construction trades and engineering to IT, finance, creative arts, and logistics management.

Source: Legit.ng