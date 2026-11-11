BBNaija star Dr Faith Adewale created an interactive Snapchat game tied to Funke Akindele's upcoming film The Four

The game challenges players to rescue three friends using facial gestures and screen taps, racing to beat the fastest time

Funke Akindele responded to the viral post, saying she was heading straight to play the game herself

BBNaija star Dr Faith Adewale has turned heads online after building a custom Snapchat filter game inspired by Funke Akindele's upcoming film, The Four, which is set to hit Nigerian cinemas on 11 December 2026.

Funke Akindele responds as BBNaija Faith finds a creative way to promote her upcoming movie. Credit: @funkeakindele, @faithadewale

Source: Instagram

Faith shared the creation in a selfie-style video filmed inside a car, walking her followers through how the game works in her signature upbeat, casual manner.

How the Snapchat Game Works

In the game, the player is paired with three of their real friends and must complete a series of physical challenges to "rescue" each one.

The tasks range from rapid screen taps to opening your mouth and raising your eyebrows, all timed to test how quickly you can reunite your squad. Once all three friends are saved, the group of four comes together, mirroring the central theme of the film.

Faith clocked a personal best of 15.4 seconds and threw down the challenge to anyone willing to beat her time. The filter also includes a built-in ticket purchase button that links directly to the Filmhouse Cinemas website, allowing users to book their seats for The Four without leaving the app.

Funke Akindele Reacts

The film's director and lead, Funke Akindele, spotted the post and was clearly delighted. She commented:

"wow. just seeing this. good morning. biko let me go play."

BBNaija Faith Adewale uses Funke Akindele's new movie for online game, actress reacts

Source: Instagram

The fan-made promotional tool has also been generating buzz on X, with Filmhouse Cinemas among those celebrating the initiative.

Watch Faith Adewale show off his Snapchat game for The Four:

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng