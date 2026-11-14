A misleading image circulating on social media claimed that the INEC chairman was set to resign from his position

INEC addressed the viral claim directly, describing it as false, fabricated, and misleading

The electoral commission urged Nigerians to rely only on its official channels for accurate information

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false a viral social media image suggesting that its chairman is planning to resign.

INEC made the denial in a post on its official X account on Saturday, November 14, saying the claim was entirely fabricated and had no basis in fact.

INEC calls out fake resignation report

The commission confirmed that the misleading image had come to its attention and moved quickly to set the record straight. INEC described the report as "FALSE, FABRICATED AND MISLEADING," urging members of the public to disregard it entirely.

The statement also warned Nigerians against sharing content that has not been verified, stressing the danger of spreading unconfirmed reports, particularly those touching on sensitive electoral matters.

INEC directs public to official channels

INEC directed all members of the public to rely solely on its official communication channels whenever they seek accurate information about the commission or its leadership.

The commission closed its statement with a call to action: "Stop the spread of fake news."

The alert is part of a wider pattern of misinformation targeting Nigerian institutions on social media, where fabricated screenshots and doctored posts have repeatedly been used to spread false narratives about public officials.

Source: Legit.ng