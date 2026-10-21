Nigerian content creator Jarvis publicly rejected her husband Peller's plans to travel to China for business, saying she refused to be left alone in Canada

Peller disclosed in his WhatsApp channel that Jarvis blocked him after he broke the news, even after he offered her ₦30 million from the expected proceeds

The couple's heated exchange has sparked widespread debate online about long-distance marriage and balancing career ambitions with family life

Nigerian content creator Jarvis has made her position on her husband Peller's proposed China business trip very clear: she wants no part of it.

In a livestream that quickly spread on X on October 21, Jarvis, whose full name is Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, made plain that she had no intention of sitting alone in Canada while her husband chased a deal abroad.

Nigerian content creator Jarvis speaks out as Peller plans a business trip to China. Photo: realjadrolita/peller089

Source: Instagram

"I'm not in support of Peller travelling to China for business and leaving me here alone in Canada. I don't care if he's going to make $1 billion, I don't give a damm! I'm not doing the understanding-wife thing. Nobody should bring that talk near me," she stated.

Peller offers Jarvis ₦30 million, gets blocked

Habeeb Hamzat, known online as Peller, earlier in his own WhatsApp channel, expressed worry that Jarvis had blocked him after he shared news of the trip. He said she pressed him to walk away from the opportunity and remain in Canada with her.

In an attempt to reach a compromise, Peller said he offered Jarvis ₦30 million from the expected earnings, a trip that some reports have valued at around $300,000, possibly tied to an ambassadorial or business deal. The offer, it appears, did nothing to change her mind.

The couple's story so far

Peller and Jarvis married in 2026, having gone through court, traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

The couple relocated to Canada in September 2026, where Jarvis enrolled in a master's degree programme while pregnant. Peller had previously suggested he would eventually return to Nigeria.

The public back-and-forth has drawn significant attention online, with many followers weighing in on the pressures that come with balancing personal relationships and professional ambitions.

Watch Jarvis speak about Peller's trip in the X video below:

Fans react to Jarvis' comment about Peller's trip

Here is what fans had to say:

@law64990 wrote:

"Women matter get as e be just guide e get why if u come later broke in future na the same woman go come they maltreat u divorce u life matters get as e be we men they try I swear 😭🙌"

@heisdonflexb commented:

"This girl wahala too much"

@glitterstar386 said:

"You don't care ..but if money finish naw you go run"

@jose66542 shared:

"Somethings shouldn't be said. Best kept between couples. This here is one of them. No be everything ring light"

@olamigoketeewai wrote:

"No be money them u carry u enter Canada"

Jarvis and Peller spark online reactions over his plans to travel to China for business. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.

Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.

The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.

Source: Legit.ng