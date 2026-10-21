“I’m Not Doing Understanding Wife”: Jarvis Kicks Against Peller’s Planned Trip, Sparks Reactions
- Nigerian content creator Jarvis publicly rejected her husband Peller's plans to travel to China for business, saying she refused to be left alone in Canada
- Peller disclosed in his WhatsApp channel that Jarvis blocked him after he broke the news, even after he offered her ₦30 million from the expected proceeds
- The couple's heated exchange has sparked widespread debate online about long-distance marriage and balancing career ambitions with family life
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Nigerian content creator Jarvis has made her position on her husband Peller's proposed China business trip very clear: she wants no part of it.
In a livestream that quickly spread on X on October 21, Jarvis, whose full name is Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, made plain that she had no intention of sitting alone in Canada while her husband chased a deal abroad.
"I'm not in support of Peller travelling to China for business and leaving me here alone in Canada. I don't care if he's going to make $1 billion, I don't give a damm! I'm not doing the understanding-wife thing. Nobody should bring that talk near me," she stated.
Peller offers Jarvis ₦30 million, gets blocked
Habeeb Hamzat, known online as Peller, earlier in his own WhatsApp channel, expressed worry that Jarvis had blocked him after he shared news of the trip. He said she pressed him to walk away from the opportunity and remain in Canada with her.
In an attempt to reach a compromise, Peller said he offered Jarvis ₦30 million from the expected earnings, a trip that some reports have valued at around $300,000, possibly tied to an ambassadorial or business deal. The offer, it appears, did nothing to change her mind.
The couple's story so far
Peller and Jarvis married in 2026, having gone through court, traditional and white wedding ceremonies.
The couple relocated to Canada in September 2026, where Jarvis enrolled in a master's degree programme while pregnant. Peller had previously suggested he would eventually return to Nigeria.
The public back-and-forth has drawn significant attention online, with many followers weighing in on the pressures that come with balancing personal relationships and professional ambitions.
Watch Jarvis speak about Peller's trip in the X video below:
Fans react to Jarvis' comment about Peller's trip
Here is what fans had to say:
@law64990 wrote:
"Women matter get as e be just guide e get why if u come later broke in future na the same woman go come they maltreat u divorce u life matters get as e be we men they try I swear 😭🙌"
@heisdonflexb commented:
"This girl wahala too much"
@glitterstar386 said:
"You don't care ..but if money finish naw you go run"
@jose66542 shared:
"Somethings shouldn't be said. Best kept between couples. This here is one of them. No be everything ring light"
@olamigoketeewai wrote:
"No be money them u carry u enter Canada"
Peller gifts Tiwa Savage $3,000
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TikTok sensation Peller gifted Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage virtual gifts reportedly worth $3,000 during a live session on Sunday, October 18, 2026, to appreciate her for giving him his first private jet experience.
Tiwa responded by declaring herself godmother to the unborn child Peller is expecting with his partner, Jarvis, prompting laughter as he pointed out that they did not yet know the baby’s gender.
The exchange attracted attention online, highlighting the friendship that began in late 2024 when Tiwa invited Peller to fly on her private jet with her son, Jamil.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng