Ronaldinho is named to start for Italian third-division club Ravenna against local rivals Forli on Sunday, November 15

The former Barcelona and PSG star has not played a competitive match since appearing for Fluminense in September 2015

A temporary stand was erected at Ravenna's stadium to handle the crowd expected to watch the 46-year-old in action

Ronaldinho is set to end more than a decade away from competitive football when he lines up for Italian Serie C club Ravenna in a local derby against Forli on Sunday, November 15.

Ravenna manager Andrea Mandorlini confirmed on Friday that the 46-year-old Brazilian would start the match as one of three forwards, bringing an end to a wait that began when Ronaldinho first joined the club as an investor in August.

Ronaldinho is set to make his first competitive start in more than a decade when Ravenna face local rivals Forli. Photo by Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

"He will play from the start, there's no doubt," Mandorlini was quoted by BBC Sport.

"Then together we will decide how long he plays. He is one of the greatest players of the modern era. And we have to get a result. We always play with three forwards. He will be one of the three."

The last time Ronaldinho featured in a competitive fixture was for Brazilian club Fluminense in September 2015, making Sunday's match his first in more than ten years.

Ronaldinho's romantic final goal target

The former Ballon d'Or winner's motivations for returning to the pitch go beyond the club's sporting ambitions.

Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani revealed earlier this year that Ronaldinho wants to bring his career goal tally to 300 with one final strike.

"His objective is romantic, to try to score his last goal," Cipriani said.

"His involvement is not a token gesture or a marketing stunt to get people talking about us."

According to Flashscore, Ravenna forward Simone Rabbi has also confirmed that Ronaldinho will be responsible for taking any penalties awarded to the club during the match.

The Serie C club currently sit second in the table after 13 games, meaning the result carries genuine significance beyond the occasion.

Ronaldinho arrived back in Italy on Friday and will have just one training session with his new teammates on Saturday before making his competitive debut for the club.

A stadium prepared for a legend

The excitement surrounding his return has translated into real logistical action at Ravenna's Stadio Bruno Benelli, where club officials have constructed a temporary stand to handle the surge in supporters expected to attend.

Fans are eager to witness what could be one of the final appearances of a player widely regarded as one of the most gifted footballers of his generation.

Ronaldinho's return comes against the backdrop of a career that produced an extraordinary collection of honours.

He is the only footballer in history to have won the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, FIFA Confederations Cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and the Ballon d'Or.

He claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005, won back-to-back FIFA World Player of the Year awards in 2004 and 2005, and took the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year prize in the 2005-06 season.

He was also named in Pelé's FIFA 100 in 2004 and received the Globe Soccer Player Career Award in 2021.

Ronaldinho's emotional letter to Messi

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Ronaldinho’s tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain ended his 21-year international career.

Messi signed off with a goal in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin, leaving behind a record 126 goals and two Copa América titles, as well as the 2022 World Cup.

Source: Legit.ng