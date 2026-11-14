United States (US) law requires green card holders to live in the country for at least five years before applying for citizenship

Applicants who leave the US for more than 6 months risk breaking the continuous residence requirement under federal law

Certain workers employed by the US government or American firms abroad may qualify for exceptions to the travel rules

The United States government has set strict travel and residence limits for foreign nationals seeking to become American citizens, with the rules detailed under 8 U.S.C. § 1427 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as updated through Public Law 119-142 on November 10, 2026.

Under the law, any person who wants to naturalise as a US citizen must have lived continuously in the country for at least five years after receiving lawful permanent residence.

The US sets travel rules for foreigners applying for American citizenship. Photo credit: Grace Cary, Andrew Harnik

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Within that five-year window, the applicant must have been physically present in the US for a combined total of at least two and a half years.

How long can applicants travel outside the US?

The law draws a firm line on how long applicants can spend outside the country without consequences.

An absence of more than six months but less than one year can break the continuity of residence unless the applicant can convince immigration authorities that they did not intend to abandon their US home during that period.

Any absence lasting one year or more automatically breaks continuous residence, which could reset the clock on an applicant's eligibility entirely.

However, exceptions exist. Applicants who have already lived in the US for at least one uninterrupted year after getting their green card may preserve their residency continuity if they are working abroad for the US government, an American research institution recognised by the Attorney General, an American company involved in foreign trade, or a public international organisation of which the US is a member.

To qualify, the applicant must notify immigration authorities before the one-year mark of their absence and provide proof that the time abroad served one of those approved purposes.

Spouses and dependent unmarried children who live with a qualifying applicant overseas are also covered by this exception for the period they resided abroad as part of that household.

US citizenship: Physical presence rules still apply

Even applicants who qualify for these residence exceptions are not exempt from the physical presence requirement. They must still account for at least half of the five years being spent inside the US.

The only group relieved of this requirement are those directly employed by or contracted to the US government. Employees of the Central Intelligence Agency are allowed to fulfil the one-year physical presence condition at any point before they file their naturalisation application, rather than immediately before it.

The rules apply to all applicants except where separate provisions of the law say otherwise.

Legit.ng reported that the US published the minimum age requirement for foreigners applying for American citizenship.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US published the official cost of a 10-year American passport for applicants.

Things you can do after becoming American citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US listed the things that immigrants can do after they become American citizens.

One of the more significant privileges the guide highlights is the ability to sponsor family members for lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a Green Card.

To do so, new citizens must demonstrate sufficient income or assets to support their relatives in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng