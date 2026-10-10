Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appeared in a wheelchair in a birthday video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, 2026

The actress disclosed that her mobility struggles had been ongoing for several months, worsening after her Children's Day carnival

Regina Daniels described her pain as excruciating, saying there were times she could not move at all

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has broken her silence on a prolonged health struggle, choosing her 25th birthday to address fans who had noticed her extended absence from social media.

In a birthday video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, October 10, 2026, Regina Daniels appeared seated in a wheelchair as she marked what she called her "Silver Jubilee."

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels discusses her prolonged social media absence and health struggles in an emotional 25th birthday video. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She greeted followers warmly before walking them through the difficult months that had kept her largely out of public view.

"For several months now, I lost my freedom to move around as I please. It started as something minor, very minor, but eventually led to this," she said in the video.

Regina Daniels' health struggles: From minor ailment to excruciating pain

According to Regina Daniels, her condition deteriorated significantly after she hosted a Children's Day carnival, which turned out to be her last major public appearance.

She described the period that followed as relentless, with medical appointments piling up one after another.

"It's been one test after another that I jokingly started calling myself a lab rat," she said.

The actress described the physical toll in clear terms, noting that her ability to walk became unpredictable.

"The pain became excruciating. Sometimes I find myself walking well, and sometimes I just can't move," she added.

Through it all, Regina Daniels said she leaned on her faith, acknowledging moments of tears while holding on to the belief that recovery was possible.

"I cried. I looked unto God for His divine healing, as He alone has the final say on my life," she said.

Regina Daniels opens up about her recovery and months of excruciating pain while marking her 25th birthday in a wheelchair. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels: Signs of recovery and a new home

Despite the difficult chapter, Regina Daniels shared some positive developments.

The mother of two and estranged wife of Senator Ned Nwoko disclosed that she had relocated to a new home, closer to her medical facilities and her children, and described the move as a turning point.

In a lighter moment, she noted that from the day she made a down payment on the property, gifts began pouring in from people around her.

Furniture, a solar power system providing round-the-clock electricity, a television and more had all come as generous gestures from friends and supporters.

"Everything I have in this house, you name them, they were all gifts," she said.

She also opened up about a visit to her children during this period, describing the emotional reunion as feeling like holding them for the very first time all over again.

Regina Daniels closed the video on a note of gratitude, saying:

"This year is nothing short of God's blessings. And in any situation I find myself, I will continuously give all glory and adoration to God Almighty."

Watch Regina Daniels speak about her health struggles as she marks her 25th birthday in the Instagram video below:

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng