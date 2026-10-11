An old video of Regina Daniels visibly struggling to walk at her May 2026 Children's Day carnival resurfaced online

The footage emerged after the actress opened up about months of health challenges and celebrated her 25th birthday in a wheelchair

Fans who initially assumed she was fine at the carnival reacted with shock and concern after seeing the old clips

An old video of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels at her May 2026 Children's Day carnival has resurfaced, drawing fresh attention after she publicly addressed months of health struggles.

Regina Daniels celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in a wheelchair, sharing that her condition had been deteriorating for some time.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appears to struggle with walking at her May 2026 Children’s Day carnival in Asaba. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She described severe pain and immobility that worsened following a Children's Day carnival she organised, and said she had been undergoing repeated medical tests while leaning on her faith through the difficult period.

The actress also shared that she had relocated to a new home, positioning herself closer to her children and medical facilities.

Her candid update drew warm responses and prayers from fellow celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Jarvis, Phyna and Destiny Etiko, among others.

Regina Daniels at the Children's Day carnival

On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Regina Daniels hosted a large carnival in Asaba to mark International Children's Day.

The event drew notable guests including TikToker Jarvis, actress Mercy Johnson alongside her children, and the late Junior Pope's wife, making it a high-profile celebration.

Following her birthday disclosures, footage from that same carnival circulated on X and Instagram on October 11, 2026.

In one clip, Regina Daniels was seen being held tightly by bodyguards as she attempted to walk.

In another, she was seen talking with Jarvis, who asked what was wrong with her leg.

Regina Daniels responded that it was a minor accident.

Watch the resurfaced Instagram video of Regina Daniels below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' resurfaced footage

The videos sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans who had not realised the extent of her discomfort at the time.

@maxima_sylvie_matabe_ commented:

"Just coz we see people smiling it doesn't mean they are healthy or doing ok. Learn to check on the ones that you truly care for 😢"

@paulawhite150 wrote:

"Jesus Christ and her job needs mobility, Elroi please she is too young oooo , heal her ooo, everyone needs clean bill of health oo"

@amaka___e shared:

"Chai., so sorry. And she went through with it on that carnival 🥹"

@blessinganthony_ said:

"Chai, may God perfect her healing😢😢😢😢😢"

@oppong368 added:

"And people taught she was being pampered and catching cruise, may God heal her"

@dubsynadia reacted:

"This is really sad😢, such a pretty young lady. May God heal her completely, protect her and most importantly surround her with the right people. Privacy is golden......it is well 🙏"

Regina Daniels’ old carnival video shows her difficulty walking months before her recent health update. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng