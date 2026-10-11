Olakunle Churchill disclosed the first thing he did upon hearing about Regina Daniels' health struggles on her 25th birthday

The Nigerian businessman shared a heartfelt birthday prayer for the actress, who celebrated in a wheelchair on October 10, 2026

His ex-wife Tonto Dikeh dropped a comment under the post, showing support for the ailing actress

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has weighed in on a post by her ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, after he opened up about his response to actress Regina Daniels' ongoing health crisis.

Regina Daniels, the estranged wife of billionaire politician Senator Ned Nwoko, marked her 25th birthday on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in a wheelchair.

Olakunle Churchill shares his response to Regina Daniels’ health struggles as Tonto Dikeh reacts. Photo: tontolet/regina.daniels/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

In a video, the actress spoke about months of severe pain and limited mobility, tracing the worsening of her condition to a Children's Day carnival.

She described undergoing repeated medical tests while leaning on her faith for strength.

Olakunle Churchill's first response to Regina Daniels' condition

Olakunle Churchill took to his Instagram page on the same day to share how he had quietly reached out to the actress before making any public statement.

According to him, the very first thing he did upon hearing about Regina Daniels' situation was to place a phone call to pray with her and offer encouragement.

In his post, Olakunle Churchill wrote:

"So! When I first heard about what happened to reginadaniels, the first thing I did was put a call through to pray with her and encourage her. I understand how much life's circumstances can weigh on a person, making them feel like giving up and I'm genuinely proud to see her come out and speak about her experiences with so much grace.

Happy birthday, @regina.daniels

I pray that this new chapter brings you healing, peace, strength and the kind of joy that no circumstance can take away. May God hold you close, restore every part of you that life has made weary and remind you that your story is far from over.

My true prayer for you this new year of your life is to be blessed and filled with beautiful reasons to smile again. May you never lose sight of how much more life still has in store for you."

Regina Daniels receives support from Olakunle Churchill and Tonto Dikeh amid ongoing health struggles. Photo: regina.daniels/olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh shows support for Regina Daniels

Beneath Olakunle Churchill's post, his ex-wife Tonto Dikeh left a comment showing solidarity with Regina Daniels.

The actress and evangelist wrote:

"🎂🎂🎂🌹❤️🥰🥰🥰 we love you reg"

The brief but warm comment caught attention given the often-publicised history between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill.

Check out Olakunle Churchill's words about Regina Daniels and Tonto Dikeh's response in the Instagram post below:

Celebrities pray for Regina Daniels’ healing as they celebrate her on her 25th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Destiny Etiko, Jarvis, Phyna and other Nigerian celebrities celebrated Regina Daniels as she marked her 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, and opened up about her prolonged health struggles.

The actress’s emotional birthday video, in which she appeared in a wheelchair and spoke about months of severe pain, difficulty walking and repeated medical tests, prompted an outpouring of love, prayers and encouragement from colleagues and fans.

Iyabo Ojo and Ini Edo prayed for her healing and blessings, while Destiny Etiko, Jarvis, Uche Elendu, Queen Mercy Atang, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Ruth Kadiri also sent birthday wishes, expressed hope for her recovery and prayed that her new age would bring her strength, peace and happiness.

Source: Legit.ng