Hellen Ati broke down in tears on Instagram, lamenting the hardships of raising her son alone without support from his alleged father

The alleged baby mama of Cubana Chief Priest claimed her son, nearly four years old, constantly asks after his father, deepening her emotional distress

Hellen announced plans to travel to Nigeria and leave the child at Cubana Chief Priest's doorstep, saying she can no longer cope

Hellen Ati, who claims to be the baby mama of popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has broken down in an emotional video posted to her Instagram page on Friday, October 9, 2026, pouring out her frustration over single motherhood and relentless online abuse.

In the video, Hellen expressed exhaustion at having to care for her son entirely on her own, alleging that Cubana Chief Priest has shown no interest in the child since she became pregnant in 2022.

Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama Hellen Ati discusses single motherhood and online bullying. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

She said the situation had driven her to her limits.

"I am tired. Anybody who wants to condemn me, just condemn me. But as a single mother as I be, it's so unfortunate that women, they go through hell," she said.

Hellen Ati claims Cubana Chief Priest abandoned court case

Hellen Ati alleged she sought legal resolution, but said Cubana Chief Priest filed a court case against her and later dropped it without conclusion.

She added that her son, who is close to turning four, regularly asks about his father, leaving her at a loss for words each time.

To make ends meet, she said she has been taking on whatever small work she can find.

"I am trying my best as a mom, doing small, small job so that I can be able to feed this boy," she said.

Beyond financial pressure, she spoke candidly about the psychological toll of the situation, admitting that thoughts of ending her life have crossed her mind, though concern for her son has always pulled her back.

"Who will be there for this, your boy?" she asked.

Hellen Ati plans to bring son to Cubana Chief Priest's doorstep

Hellen Ati also pushed back against online critics, insisting she deserves basic human dignity.

She further stated that she was unattached when she first met Cubana Chief Priest and accused him of being dishonest with her from the start.

In a striking declaration, she announced her intention to travel to Nigeria and hand the child over to his father directly.

"I am coming to Nigeria. I am bringing this boy to his father's doorstep because I cannot contain this every single day," she said.

Watch Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama Hellen Ati speak in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest’s alleged baby mama Hellen Ati's video

Followers reacted to the video with a mix of sympathy, scepticism and advice:

@i_am_astonishing wrote:

"It's getting boring, same content for how many years"

@debbyswizz1 said:

"Come to Nigeria and take your issue to Human rights"

@eminex_10 asked:

"Would all this be happening if Pascal was a poor man?"

@anniy_16 commented:

"Coming to Nigeria no be problem but where u wan come see paskal 😂😂"

@irresistible_properties1 shared:

"Now you have problem with his family. How will u go about solving it? Oh Helen i always feel ur pain. But you have to move on cus coming to leave the boy for him nor his family won't be safe for ur boy cus for now, he doesn't want him. Don't worry. Keep taking care of ur star ⭐️ boy with time u will have reason to thank ur God."

@mawuse_ese responded:

"Oh Hellen it's well with you ok 🥺"

Hellen Ati shares emotional struggles over raising son she claims Cubana Chief Priest has neglected. Photo: hellen_ati_pascal_okechukwu/cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest denied entry at Davido's concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a concert video from the Afro Plus Festival in Maryland set social media alight after it showed Cubana ChiefPriest getting turned away at the backstage entrance while escorting Davido's wife, Chioma.

The festival took place at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, USA, on 4 September 2026, and what was meant to be a routine moment quickly became the talk of the internet.

In the footage, Chiefpriest was seen walking hand-in-hand with Chioma towards the backstage area. When the pair reached the restricted entry point, security allowed Chioma through but stopped Chiefpriest from going any further.

Source: Legit.ng