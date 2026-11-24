Qatar has published official dress code guidelines for men visiting government buildings in the country

The guidelines specify two items of clothing that men must avoid wearing when entering government premises

Men are also advised on what is acceptable to wear in public spaces, with one notable exception allowed

Qatar has laid out clear dress code rules for men visiting the country, specifying certain items of clothing that are not permitted inside government buildings.

The guidelines, published on a Qatari official website, also offer broader advice on what is considered appropriate attire for men in public spaces across the country. Notably, foreigners are permitted to wear thobes, a traditional Qatari garment, should they choose to do so.

Qatar outlines 2 clothing restrictions for men visiting government buildings. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Fredex8/ODD ANDERSEN

Source: Getty Images

What Qatar lists clothes men cannot wear

According to the official guidelines, men must avoid the following when entering any government building in Qatar:

1. Shorts

2. Sleeveless T-shirts

The guidelines state:

"For men, they should keep their shirts on, unless they're at the beach and if they wear shorts, it should preferably cover the knees. If you go to a government building you must not be wearing shorts or a sleeveless T-shirt."

Qatar: Dress code rules for men

Beyond government buildings, Qatar's guidelines also address everyday dress standards for men out in public. Men are expected to keep their shirts on at all times, with the beach being the only recognised exception to this rule. For men who do wear shorts in public, the guidelines recommend choosing a length that covers the knees.

UAE: clothes men and women should avoid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had issued modest dressing guidelines for men and women in public places across the country. The authorities advised residents and visitors to avoid revealing clothes, while women were encouraged to cover their shoulders and knees.

Those visiting religious sites, markets, and traditional areas such as Sharjah were also advised to observe the local dressing customs, with women encouraged to cover their hair with a scarf in more conservative areas.

Source: Legit.ng