Senator Ned Nwoko posted a swimming clip featuring Regina Daniels' two sons, Munir and Khalifa, on Sunday, September 6

The post came amid reports of Regina Daniels' surprise return to Ned Nwoko's house following their widely publicised marital crisis

Many Nigerians flooded the comments to apologise to Nwoko for dragging him during the height of the couple's public fallout in 2025

Senator Ned Nwoko has broken his silence with a heartwarming swimming session featuring his sons Munir and Khalifa, the children he shares with actress Regina Daniels, posted on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The verified Instagram post, which has since pulled in over 13,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments, showed the politician with his young boys at a pool.

Ned Nwoko shares fun video with actress Regina Daniels' two sons amid reports of her return. Credit: regina.daniels/nednwoko

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Nwoko made clear that swimming was more than a leisure activity in his household.

"Swimming is non-negotiable for the kids. Beyond the fun and the sport, it's a life skill every child should have. You never know when knowing how to swim could save a life, including their own," he wrote.

Ned Nwoko Posts Amid Regina Daniels Reconciliation Reports

The timing of the post drew significant attention online. It arrived shortly after reports emerged of Regina Daniels making a surprise appearance at Nwoko's residence, fuelling widespread speculation that the estranged couple may be working towards a reconciliation following their very public marital crisis in 2025.

The fallout between Nwoko and Regina had dominated Nigerian entertainment news for much of 2025, with the senator drawing considerable criticism from Nigerians who largely sided with the actress during the dispute.

Nigerians Apologise to Ned Nwoko

The swimming pool post appeared to shift the mood considerably. Rather than continuing to criticize, many Nigerians took the opportunity to reach out to Nwoko with apologies, acknowledging they had been too quick to condemn him in the heat of the crisis without knowing the full picture.

The outpouring of remorse in the comments section reflected how much public sentiment had shifted since the peak of the couple's troubles.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that online critic VeryDarkMan hailed Ned Nwoko following reports of Regina Daniels' return.

Netizens tender apology to Senator Ned Nwoko amid reports of Regina Daniels' return. Credit: nednwoko

Source: Instagram

The video Ned Nwoko shared showing Regina Daniels' sons swimming is below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Instagram; read the comments below:

blessing_kiki commented:

"EPA iono join dem before o"

mishel5913 said:

"I don delete my insult sir. Plz forgive us."

fimscollections commented:

"Well done sir, you're doing an amazing job as a parent."

houseofvicklin said:

"The video is too short and did not capture everyone sir."

anikeola_mi commented:

"We’re back again sir 🙏😹we’re just a kid 😂pls forgive us."

yekwachivi reacted:

"Sorry sir for insulting you calling you Names all the way from Zimbabwe"

rinasstock commented:

"Forgive and forget sir👏 na busy body make me put mouth for Una matter."

desmond_ddboy reacted:

"Regina still Dey abi she done go?"

Saida Boj returns to Regina Daniels' return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that influencer Saida BOJ weighed in on the conversation surrounding Regina Daniels, whose recent appearance at Ned Nwoko's home alongside her step-sons set social media ablaze.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, 5 September 2026, Saida Boj made it clear she was sceptical about what many online have been saying about the situation.

Rather than accepting the narrative at face value, the influencer said she does not believe Regina has genuinely returned to her ex-husband.

Source: Legit.ng