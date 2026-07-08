Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson sent a pickup truck loaded with branded gift boxes to Regina Daniels' new Abuja residence

Regina Daniels jumped for joy on seeing the delivery, then burst into tears of gratitude while appreciating Mercy Johnson for the kind gesture

The younger actress shared the emotional video on Instagram, describing Mercy Johnson as her 'mummy and legend'

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson sent a black pickup truck loaded with branded boxes straight to Regina Daniels' new home in Abuja on July 8, and the younger star could barely hold herself together when it arrived.

Regina Daniels, known for her acting career and her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, has publicly referred to Mercy Johnson as a mother figure for years.

That bond was on full display in a video she shared on Instagram, which quickly caught fire online.

Mercy Johnson sends a truck full of beautiful gifts to Regina Daniels' new Abuja home. Photo: regina.daniels/mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the truck rolled into Regina Daniels' compound, stacked high with gift boxes.

The young actress, visibly overwhelmed, began jumping with excitement before grabbing her phone to call Mercy Johnson directly.

As the two spoke, Regina's emotions got the better of her, and she dropped to her knees in tears, thanking the older actress whom she referred to as 'mummy' for going far beyond what she requested.

What Regina Daniels said about the surprise

According to Regina Daniels, she had simply mentioned to Mercy Johnson that she wanted a television for her new Abuja home. What arrived was far more than that.

In her caption, Regina wrote:

"Everyone!!! Permit me to show off how spoilt I am 🤭. Short story: So I told my mama @mercyjohnsonokojie that I want a tv for my new home in Abuja. And as always, mama went extra mile to put a smile on my face 🥹... kaiii!! My Queennnnn!! I love youyuuu!!! May I never be a part of anything that will cause you pain ma."

She added:

"Omo!!! Mummyyyy I'm tired of shouting I love youuyl but that seems to be the only words my heart speaks. Thank youuuu my LEGEND."

Mercy Johnson herself replied in the comments with: "🩸 love you. 🐱🥰"

Watch Regina Daniels react to Mercy Johnson's heartwarming surprise below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' emotional video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens below:

The video stirred strong feelings across social media, with many fans moved by the genuine display of affection between the two actresses.

@princessoluwakemitaylor wrote:

"So humble, so grateful, so pure at heart. @regina.daniels you deserve it and more 🙏🏽💃❤️"

@chiaamysdrama said:

"This gift and video is too emotional..the love 💕 is pure chai see me tearing up 💕💕"

@benytar shared:

"Who get mummy purity get person, I'm a witness. She's just too kind❤️ God bless you 001"

@pjbeautypalace wrote:

"Grateful Soul 🥹 🙏 🙏 Thank you Mama Mercy Johnson 😍"

@blemiviv_skincare added:

"A grateful heart will always attract more 🥰 ....thanks and God bless you Queen Mercy 😇"

@mimi.victor.5036 commented:

"God's blessings upon her 🍑🍑"

Fans praise Mercy Johnson as she sends a truck full of special gift boxes to celebrate Regina Daniels moving into her new house. Photo: regina.daniels/mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels marks sons' birthdays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels shared a heartwarming video showing how she celebrated her sons, Munir and Khalifa, on their 6th and 4th birthdays.

The actress organised the celebration on July 3, 2026, amid her estranged relationship with her husband Ned Nwoko, who had marked the occasion without her on June 29, 2026.

During her event, Regina distributed packaged food and gifts to children who came to celebrate while expressing immense appreciation to her mother for being her biggest motivation.

Source: Legit.ng