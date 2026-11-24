Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined specific etiquette rules that expats and visitors are expected to observe when entering Qatari homes

The guidelines address greeting order based on age and social status, with particular guidance on how to interact with women and children

Qatar also flagged rules around removing shoes at the door, noting that the practice varies from household to household

Qatar has published a set of guidelines detailing the customs and etiquette that foreigners living in or visiting the country are expected to follow, particularly when entering the homes of Qatari residents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the guidance as part of a broader "Do's and Don'ts" resource aimed at helping expats and new arrivals integrate smoothly into Qatari society.

Qatar lists greeting rules foreigners must know when visiting residents' homes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Greeting rules inside Qatari homes

One of the key areas the guidelines address is how guests should greet people upon entering a home. Visitors are expected to acknowledge individuals in order of their status and age, meaning the elderly and those of higher standing should be greeted first. Women are also specifically included in this greeting order.

When it comes to children, touching a child on the head carries a meaningful cultural weight. According to the guidelines, it is considered a gesture of respect and is interpreted as a blessing for the child.

The document also acknowledges that some Qataris may decline to shake hands with members of the opposite gender on religious grounds. In such cases, placing the right hand over the heart is recognised as an acceptable and respectful alternative greeting.

Qatar shares visiting rules for foreign visitors

Another custom highlighted in the guidelines concerns footwear. Guests visiting a Qatari home may be asked to remove their shoes before entering, as it forms part of traditional Qatari practice. The guidelines note, however, that this is not universal and can differ from one household to the next.

For those who do remove their shoes, socks are permitted to remain on. The guidelines do add one practical note: anyone who removes their socks should ensure their feet are clean before entering.

Qatar describes itself as a contemporary and forward-thinking nation while simultaneously placing strong value on preserving its heritage and cultural identity. The guidelines reflect that balance, framing these customs not as strict legal requirements but as social expectations that help visitors show respect to their hosts.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng