Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo's Instagram page went dark days after her son appeared before a US court

Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, 26, faced a Connecticut court on November 20, 2026, over kidnapping and shooting charges in Philadelphia

A Legit.ng check on November 24 confirmed Olunloyo's Instagram profile was no longer accessible

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has made a striking move on social media, days after her 26-year-old son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, appeared in a United States court on serious criminal charges.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwo was arrested in Newington, Connecticut, on November 19, 2026, in connection with an alleged kidnapping and shooting involving a 23-year-old woman in Philadelphia.

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s Instagram page becomes unavailable following son’s arrest in the United States. Photo: drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

Prosecutors claim he abducted the woman at gunpoint on November 2 and later opened fire near her home on November 15.

He appeared before a Connecticut court on November 20, where his public defender argued he was a victim of mistaken identity.

Taiwo declined to waive his extradition rights during the hearing, and the judge kept his bail at $1 million as prosecutors work to transfer him to Pennsylvania.

His next scheduled court date is December 22, 2026. He remains presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Kemi Olunloyo's Instagram goes dark

Hours after those court proceedings, something notable happened on Kemi Olunloyo's social media.

A check carried out by Legit.ng at 3:32pm on November 24, 2026, found that her Instagram page was no longer accessible.

The profile returned the message:

"Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

It is not yet clear whether Kemi Olunloyo chose to permanently delete the account or simply deactivate it temporarily.

What is difficult to ignore, however, is the timing: the page disappeared in the immediate aftermath of her son's arrest and court appearance.

No statement from Kemi Olunloyo explaining the deactivation had emerged at the time this report was filed.

Kemi Olunloyo’s Instagram account disappears from the platform days after her son’s arrest over alleged kidnapping and shooting. Photo: drkemiofnigeria

Source: Instagram

Kemi Olunloyo warns Davido over son’s arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that journalist Kemi Olunloyo criticised Davido after reports emerged that the singer’s verified social media account had liked a post about her son’s arrest in the US.

She warned that the singer would face karma, while maintaining that her 26-year-old son, Olukayode Joshua Taiwo, had been framed over allegations of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and firing shots at her residence.

Olunloyo also expressed frustration over celebrities getting involved in the case, although Davido’s reason for reportedly liking the post remains unclear.

Source: Legit.ng