Dubai Customs published a full list of items that travellers are required to declare upon arrival in the UAE

The declaration requirement covers everything from cash above AED 60,000 and jewellery to medicines, drones, and alcohol quantities

Dubai Customs also introduced the iDeclare mobile app to help travellers self-declare goods before or after landing at the airport

Dubai Customs has published a comprehensive list of items that travellers must officially declare upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates, warning that failure to do so could result in delays, fines, or legal action.

The guidance, shared on the Dubai Customs official website, covers a wide range of goods that authorities consider necessary to monitor for safety, security, and regulatory compliance purposes.

Dubai explains how to declare items before entering UAE. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What travellers must declare at Dubai customs

The declaration list includes medicines, controlled drugs, and certain medical supplies. Firearms, weapons, ammunition, explosives, and illegal and sensual videos are also included, along with drones, satellite phones, and other restricted communication devices.

Travellers carrying plants, seeds, insects, meats, live animals, wildlife products, or biological materials are equally required to declare these at the border. Commercial goods, promotional items, or samples that fall outside the definition of personal belongings must also be reported to customs officers.

On the financial side, any cash or currency totalling AED 60,000 (N22,221,647) or more must be declared. Precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery, and valuable stones are on the list as well, alongside gifts valued above AED 3,000 (N1,111,082).

Tobacco rules are also clearly outlined. Travellers may carry up to 400 cigarettes, 50 cigars, or 500 grammes of pipe tobacco without triggering a declaration obligation. Beyond those thresholds, you must declare them. Electronic cigarettes and vapes must be declared regardless of quantity.

Alcohol is permitted up to four litres or a maximum of two cartons of beer. Anything beyond those limits requires a formal declaration.

Dubai: iDeclare app simplifies the process

To reduce queues and ease the process for arriving passengers, Dubai Customs introduced the iDeclare mobile app, which allows travellers to self-declare their goods either before boarding their flight or after touching down at the airport.

The app is available for download through Dubai Customs and is designed to give travellers a faster, more convenient way to meet their legal obligations without navigating lengthy paperwork at the airport.

For travellers passing through Dubai World Central, full details on arrival rules and prohibited items are available via the official Dubai Airports portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE named five countries whose citizens can apply for entry visas based on their occupations.

Dubai: Items foreigners must declare before entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced 11 categories of goods travellers must declare when entering the UAE, from medicines and valuables to vapes and certain food products.

Even gifts worth more than AED 3,000 must be reported, while undeclared items could lead to delays, fines or other legal trouble.

Source: Legit.ng