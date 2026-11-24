A video of Prophet Uebert Angel making unbelievable claims about spiritual submission and congregants' bodies went viral on Tuesday, November 24, 2026

The clip resurfaced amid Angel's arrest, drawing renewed scrutiny to the embattled cleric's teachings and conduct

A commentator broke down the footage, arguing Angel's words reveal how men in ministry exploit spiritual authority to abuse women

A video of Prophet Uebert Angel has gone viral after footage emerged of the embattled cleric making startling claims about the nature of spiritual submission within his congregation.

In the clip, Angel told worshippers that by simply attending a church service and seeking to "receive" from a man of God, they had already surrendered their bodies.

Prophet Uebert Angel was seen addressing his church members in an old video about their doctrine. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

"You have surrendered your flesh to us right now. So we can sleep with you anytime," he said in the footage.

He went on to claim that unless a person releases their flesh, the anointing cannot flow into them, and that mature women in his congregation were particularly vulnerable because they had opened themselves up in this way.

What Angel's words mean according to commentator

A commentator appearing alongside the footage argued that Angel's statements had nothing to do with biblical doctrine. He pointed to Matthew 23:9, in which Jesus instructs his followers not to call any man on earth "father," as a warning against the kind of spiritual authority Angel claims over his congregation.

The commentator described Angel's framing of spiritual submission as a manipulation tactic designed to make congregants incapable of saying no to sexual advances. He said the concept of "spirit transference" through physical touch or sexual contact was rooted in ritual practice rather than scripture, and urged any women who had been involved with such men to seek help and deliverance.

Prophet Uebert continued to trend as old videos about him surfaced online. Photo credit@uebertangel

Source: Instagram

"Every time they sleep with you, they are leaving you with something," the commentator said, adding that the soul ties formed through these encounters could explain why many people found their lives stagnating despite years of devoted church attendance.

He also raised a pointed question about Angel's reference in the Instagram video to "mature ones" being impregnated, asking whether the remark implied that minors were also targeted but spared pregnancy due to their age.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about his congregants:

Viral clip surfaces amid Angel's arrest

The video gained additional traction because it surfaced during a period of legal difficulty for Angel. Social media users reacted with a mix of shock and disbelief.

Here are some of the reactions:

@natural_healing_therapy wrote:

"What am I hearing?"

@orguzor commented:

"Nawao this kind prophet sha.. and people are supporting him"

@umutoni.hadassah said:

"I can't believe he said that."

@symply_blessing reacted:

"Did he just say 'We can sleep with you anytime'. These men are crazy"

@lubatiko stated:

"Evil man, he will go down"

Prophet Uebert Angel's alleged victim speaks

Legit.ng reported that a woman alleging misconduct by Prophet Uebert Angel came forward with claims about an alleged disturbing encounter during a video call.

She recounted how she was introduced to Angel's circle through a prophecy and later became involved with his brother at the age of 19.

The woman also made further allegations involving Angel and fellow preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, claiming they were part of a pattern of exchanging and exploiting women within their ministries.

Source: Legit.ng