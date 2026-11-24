Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze's wife, Stephanie Promise, returned to Instagram with solo photos and a cryptic caption about positivity

The post came shortly after Aki publicly denied cheating allegations at an event in Scotland, where co-star Osita Iheme was also present

Fans are divided over the timing of Stephanie's post, with many reading deeper meaning into her words

Stephanie Promise, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki, has made a quiet but pointed return to Instagram, sharing photos of herself alone with a caption that has set tongues wagging.

Posted on Tuesday, November 24, the photos were unedited and unfiltered, with Stephanie writing:

Aki's wife Stephanie Promise returns to Instagram with solo photos. Credit: iammsp

Source: Instagram

"Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you'll start having positive results. Just me, no filter 🍀."

What made the post hard to ignore was its timing. It shortly after Aki publicly addressed cheating allegations at an event in Scotland, where his colleague Osita Iheme, known as Pawpaw, was also in attendance.

The actor dismissed the rumours at the event, but Stephanie's solo appearance online, paired with her introspective caption, has fuelled further speculation among followers.

The photos show no sign of her husband, and many fans have drawn their own conclusions about the state of their marriage.

Reactions trail Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze's wife's post. Credit: chineduikedieze

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Aki's wife's post

Reactions to the post have been mixed on Facebook, with supporters and critics weighing in across the comments section.

Rhoda Topzy wrote:

"Outside dey this mama eye I swr don't worry your body go tell you"

Eliza Muma commented:

"Life isn't easy outside mama, when your heart is at peace please get back home and start afresh. I love you people so much ❤️"

Savior Goodness said:

"You look radiant keep living"

Chidimma Kingsley wrote:

"We don't no you like this please make peace with your hubby"

Ezinne Purity Ogbonna noted:

"But MSP honestly your captions are making people drag your husband. Anyway you are always beautiful and please be good okay."

Kundi Lastborn joked:

"Nothing dey outside de go house 😂😂😂"

Stephanie’s post, however, does not confirm any problems in the couple’s marriage.

See Stephanie's post that sparked the conversation below:

Aki's wife repairs Ikeja potholes

Legit.ng reported that Stephanie Promise Ikedieze, wife of Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, personally filled potholes on a street in Ikeja, Lagos, using cement and gravel.

She shared a video showing how she arrived with the materials and a cameraman, explaining that she wanted to make the road easier for motorists.

Her action drew mixed reactions, with many praising her effort while others questioned whether she obtained permission to carry out the road repairs.

Source: Legit.ng