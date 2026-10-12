A 2025 prophecy by Prophet Abel T Boma warning Regina Daniels against leaving her marriage resurfaced amid the actress's health struggles

The prophet claimed Regina would face isolation, illness, and rejection if she chose to separate from Ned Nwoko

The old clip gained fresh attention after Regina disclosed a serious health crisis and confirmed she had moved into a new home

An old prophecy warning Nigerian actress Regina Daniels against walking out of her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko has resurfaced online, drawing fresh scrutiny in light of recent developments in the actress's personal life.

The clip, originally posted on 8 November 2025 at 2 AM, features Prophet Abel T Boma speaking directly to camera in a selfie-style video, delivering what he described as a divine warning addressed to Regina.

Old prophecy concerning Regina Daniels resurfaces amid questions about her future. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

What the Prophet Said About Regina Daniels

In the video, Prophet Boma claimed the Lord revealed that if Regina chose to remain separated from her husband, she would face a period of profound loneliness, rejection, and physical illness.

He described those around her as people who would ultimately abandon her, including close associates and even family members.

"All these mistakes are in your foundation," he said. "If you are doing the same, your children will continue. It will be a continuous process. Go back to your foundation."

He urged the actress to remove her marriage from social media entirely, calling it the critical first step toward stability.

Most strikingly, he spoke of a season where those encouraging her to leave would not be present to support her through the consequences, adding: "Including your own blood will leave you."

The prophet also referenced illness and extreme weight loss as part of what he foresaw, and suggested that life beyond 2027 would offer the actress greater clarity.

Why the Video Is Trending Now

The prophecy attracted renewed attention after Regina shared an update on 10 October 2026 revealing that a minor health condition had deteriorated sharply, particularly following a Children's Day carnival event she hosted, leaving her in severe pain and at times unable to walk.

The movie star, who was spotted in a wheelchair, also disclosed that she had relocated to a new house near her estranged husband so she could remain close to their children, with many of the home's furnishings, including a solar power system, provided as gifts.

Her health update came against a backdrop of public tension. Ned Nwoko had previously made statements raising concerns about substance use, while Regina maintained that her medical tests returned negative results.

Despite months of physical and emotional difficulty, she expressed faith and noted that her recovery had recently improved.

Watch the original prophecy that is now going viral:

Regina Daniels’ old carnival video shows her difficulty walking months before her recent health update. Photo: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas apologised to Regina Daniels, her mother Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over his comments during their marital crisis in 2025.

In an apology letter shared on Instagram on October 8, 2026, Rollas admitted that although he stood by some of his earlier concerns, he handled the situation poorly and regretted how he addressed the families and his colleagues.

He extended his unconditional apology to the Daniels and Nwoko families, the AGN Board of Trustees and several industry colleagues, adding that accepting his apology was entirely their choice.

Source: Legit.ng