Former AGN President Emeka Rollas issued a public apology to Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko over comments he made in 2025

Rollas had criticised Rita Daniels and called out industry colleagues during the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

A chance encounter with Rita Daniels prompted Rollas to reflect on how he handled the situation, leading to the October 2026 apology

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President Emeka Rollas has publicly apologised to veteran actress Rita Daniels, her daughter Regina Daniels, and Senator Ned Nwoko for comments he made during their highly publicised marital crisis in 2025.

Rollas shared the apology letter on his Instagram page on October 8, 2026, acknowledging that while he believed in the issues he raised at the time, he handled the situation poorly.

Former AGN President Emeka Rollas apologises to Regina Daniels and family over previous comments. Photo: emekarollas/regina.daniels/rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

What Emeka Rollas said in November 2025

Back in November 2025, when news of the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko spread online, Rollas weighed in with a public statement.

He sided with the senator's position that Regina needed help and criticised fellow industry figures for staying silent.

He also took a swipe at Rita Daniels, questioning how she could be campaigning for the AGN presidency while her daughter's marital and mental wellbeing appeared to be in question.

The remarks generated significant attention at the time, drawing both support and criticism from within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Former AGN President Emeka Rollas reflects on comments about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko. Photo: emekarollas

Source: Instagram

Emeka Rollas tenders unconditional apology

In his letter, Emeka Rollas acknowledged that being right about an issue does not automatically justify the way one chooses to speak on it.

He noted that a coincidental meeting with Rita Daniels, during which mutual acquaintances attempted to broker peace, gave him fresh cause to reflect.

His apology extended beyond the Daniels and Nwoko families to include the AGN Board of Trustees and several colleagues he named in his original statement, among them Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji and others.

He wrote:

"A recent coincidental encounter with Mrs. Rita Daniels, where some people tried to make peace between us, gave me another opportunity to reflect. So today, without excuses or conditions, I sincerely apologise: To Mrs. Rita Daniels and the Daniels family. To Senator Prince Ned Nwoko and his family. To Regina Daniels. To the AGN Board of Trustees. And to Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji, Agility, Nazareth Jesse, my former aides and every colleague whose name I mentioned. I am sorry."

Emeka Rollas was clear that his apology carries no conditions, adding that whether those involved choose to accept it is entirely their choice.

He also acknowledged that he may still hold some of his original convictions but takes full responsibility for his timing and approach.

"Leadership is not only about having the courage to speak. It is also about having the humility to acknowledge when we could have spoken differently, waited longer, or chosen a better path," he wrote.

Check out Emeka Rollas' apology to Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita Daniels, and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, in the Instagram post below:

Regina Daniels' mum reacts amid rumoured return to Nwoko's house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Daniels, mother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, clarified that her daughter visited Ned Nwoko’s residence after being invited to spend time with her children amid swirling rumours about their relationship.

She reportedly contacted actor and social media personality Uche Maduagwu to explain that Regina’s visit was simply about seeing her children and did not mean she had reconciled with her estranged husband, as some social media users had speculated.

Maduagwu shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram, where Rita Daniels thanked him for his concern, while he assured her of his continued support for Regina as discussions about the actress and Ned Nwoko continued online.

Source: Legit.ng