Cooking gas prices in the FCT have climbed to N1,600–N2,000 per kg, pushing households to buy smaller refills

Rising LPG costs are driving some families back to charcoal and firewood, threatening clean-cooking adoption

Supply constraints, logistics costs and foreign exchange pressures fuel price increases as calls grow for stronger government action

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cooking gas prices have risen again in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), selling for between N1,600 and N2,000 per kg, further straining household budgets.

The rising cost of cooking gas is forcing Nigerian households to rethink how they prepare meals, with many abandoning full cylinder refills as energy expenses consume a growing share of their disposable income.

More pain for Nigerians as cooking gas prices hit N2,000 amid supply shortage. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) now sells for between N1,600 and N2,000 per kilogramme, depending on the location and retail outlet.

The latest increase comes amid mounting financial pressure on families struggling to balance food, transportation, electricity and other essential expenses against largely unchanged incomes.

Residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) expressed frustration over the persistent price increases, warning that cooking gas was gradually becoming unaffordable for low-income households.

Households abandon full cylinder refills

At the prevailing retail prices, consumers require between N8,000 and N10,000 to refill a 5kg cylinder, while refilling a 12.5kg cylinder costs between N20,000 and N25,000.

In October, cooking gas sold for between N1,360 and N1,700 per kg across the FCT, reflecting a renewed increase in retail prices.

Obi Nwosu, a resident of Gudu, said she could no longer afford to spend N24,000 on a single refill while meeting other household obligations.

She explained that she now purchases smaller quantities based on her available income rather than filling her cylinder.

Rising prices threaten clean cooking adoption

The sustained increase also threatens Nigeria’s efforts to encourage households to embrace cleaner cooking energy and reduce dependence on traditional fuels.

Maimuna Idris, a Lugbe resident, disclosed that financial constraints had forced her to supplement cooking gas with charcoal.

A growing reliance on traditional cooking fuels could undermine efforts to reduce household air pollution, environmental degradation and associated public health risks.

Asuquo Morgan, another resident, expressed concern that stagnant incomes and rising commodity prices could push more families towards firewood.

Why cooking gas prices keep rising

Industry experts have previously linked fluctuations in LPG prices to supply disruptions, rising transportation costs, foreign exchange volatility and developments in the international energy market.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has also identified inadequate domestic supply, limited import volumes, distribution bottlenecks and logistics challenges as factors affecting affordability.

Despite Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources, these structural challenges continue to expose consumers to unpredictable retail prices.

FG faces pressure to intervene

On June 22, the Federal Government directed the NMDPRA and other relevant agencies to intensify surveillance against LPG hoarding and diversion.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, reiterated the government's commitment to expanding domestic supply, reducing import dependence and prioritising locally produced LPG for Nigerian consumers.

Cooking gas prices hit N20,000 per kg; Lagos and Abuja residents lament Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the latest price increases have renewed calls for more effective interventions to protect households.

For many Nigerians, affordable cooking gas is no longer simply a matter of convenience but an increasingly important factor in household food security.

Dangote Refinery, depots hike LPG prices

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian households are facing fresh financial pressure as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, rises to as much as N1,800 per kilogram in parts of the country.

The latest increase follows adjustments by major depot operators and retailers, raising concerns over the growing cost of preparing meals at a time when many families are struggling with household expenses.

Source: Legit.ng