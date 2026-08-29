Nigerian celebrities including Tonto Dikeh, Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham have surprised fans by ending bitter public feuds.

Some reconciliations came after years of silence, social media drama, and fans taking sides.

From Basketmouth and AY Makun’s 18-year feud to Davido and Eniola Badmus’ fallout, these stars eventually chose peace over prolonged battles.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is no stranger to drama, as celebrities often find themselves at loggerheads with colleagues, former friends, or even family members.

While some celebrity feuds fade away quietly, others become public spectacles, with social media users choosing sides and eagerly following every new development.

However, not every disagreement lasts forever.

Over the years, several Nigerian celebrities who once traded words, kept their distance, or went through highly publicised disagreements have surprised fans by burying the hatchet.

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who reconciled after public fights and bitter fallouts.

Nigerian celebrities, including Tonto Dikeh and Basketmouth, have surprised fans by ending bitter public feuds. Photos: Tonto Dikeh/Basketmouth.

Source: Instagram

1. Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

One of the most surprising celebrity reconciliations in recent times involved Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The former couple had one of the most publicised marital battles in the Nigerian entertainment industry after their marriage collapsed.

Their disagreement continued for years, with both parties making revelations about their relationship while their fans followed the drama.

Tonto Dikeh described her reconciliation with Olakunle as the breaking of years of bitterness. Photo: Olakunle Churchill/Tonto Dikeh.

Source: Instagram

However, in January 2026, Tonto announced that she and Churchill had finally reconciled after almost a decade of bitterness.

The actress shared a photo of Churchill and described their reconciliation as the breaking of years of bitterness.

The development became even more emotional when Churchill later reunited with their son, King Andre.

For many fans, the reunion represented a remarkable turnaround from one of Nollywood's most bitter public fallouts.

2. Basketmouth and AY Makun

Few celebrity feuds in Nigeria lasted as long as the one between comedians Basketmouth and AY Makun.

The two comedy heavyweights spent nearly two decades on opposite sides after a disagreement that AY had previously discussed publicly.

Their feud became so well known that fans often wondered if the comedians would ever settle their differences.

From Tonto Dikeh to Basketmouth: Nigerian Celebrities Who Reconciled After Public Fights

Source: Instagram

That changed in 2024. The comedians began following each other on Instagram, while AY publicly celebrated Basketmouth on his birthday. They later appeared to completely bury the hatchet, with Basketmouth even contacting AY for advice about his movie.

The reconciliation was particularly significant because their disagreement had lasted for about 18 years.

AY later praised Basketmouth's movie, showing that their relationship had seemingly moved beyond the old beef.

3. Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham

Nollywood stars Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham also gave fans a pleasant surprise when they ended their long-running disagreement.

The actresses were once close friends before their relationship reportedly became strained.

For years, fans watched from a distance as the two maintained their separate paths.

But in December 2025, the actresses met at a cinema in Ikeja while promoting their respective projects.

Toyin Abraham and Wumi Toriola were once close friends before their relationship reportedly became strained. Photos: Wumi Toriola/Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Rather than avoid each other, Wumi and Toyin hugged, exchanged warm words, and openly expressed how much they had missed each other.

Their emotional reunion effectively brought an end to a feud that had reportedly lasted about seven years.

The moment was particularly touching because the actresses did not simply appear in the same room; they publicly embraced and appeared genuinely happy to see each other again.

4. Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa

Another Nollywood reconciliation that caught attention was that of actors Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa.

The pair became embroiled in a public disagreement linked to the controversial 'Best Dressed Female' award at a movie premiere.

The fallout generated significant conversation among movie lovers, with fans taking different positions on the issue.

Dayo Amusa and Femi Adebayo became embroiled in a public dispute over the controversial 'Best Dressed Female' award at a movie premiere. Photos: Femi Adebayo/Dayo Amusa.

Source: Instagram

Months later, however, a video emerged showing Femi and Dayo together.

The two were seen chatting and hugging, suggesting that they had moved past their disagreement.

Their reunion reminded fans that even public disagreements within the movie industry do not necessarily have to become permanent.

5. Davido and Eniola Badmus

Afrobeats star Davido and actress Eniola Badmus were once known for their close friendship.

However, their relationship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2022 following the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

Eniola Badmus and Davido's relationship reportedly hit a rough patch in 2022 following the tragic death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi. Photos: Davido/Eniola Badmus.

Source: Instagram

For a period, the two appeared to have gone their separate ways, leaving fans wondering what had happened to their once-close relationship.

By 2024, however, signs of peace began to emerge.

Davido and Eniola were spotted together at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday celebration in London in November 2024. The two were seen catching up and shaking hands.

Their renewed relationship became even clearer in 2026 when Eniola shared photos with Davido and members of his 30BG crew during an event in Abuja.

The actress described their bond with the playful caption, "Baddest X Baddo," suggesting that the old friendship had been restored.

6. Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade

For years, fans of Nigerian female music wondered about the relationship between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.

The two singers had reportedly not been on speaking terms after a disagreement dating back to 2018.

Their alleged fallout was linked to issues surrounding a collaboration and an edited video.

In November 2025, a video from an event showed Tiwa and Yemi sharing a warm moment. Photos: Yemi Alade/Tiwa Savage.

Source: Instagram

There were even reports that the two had unfollowed each other on social media.

But in November 2025, a video from an event showed Tiwa and Yemi sharing a warm moment.

Their reunion thrilled fans, who had long wanted to see the two leading female Afrobeats stars put their differences aside.

The encounter showed that sometimes, years of tension can disappear with one simple meeting.

7. Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti

Musician Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, and Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti also found their way back to peace.

Their disagreement was linked to political differences during the heated 2023 election period.

The disagreement lingered for years, with the two musicians maintaining their respective positions.

Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye's disagreement was linked to political differences during the heated 2023 election period. Photos: Seun Kuti/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

But in January 2026, Peter and Seun were spotted together in Lagos.

The two embraced, signalling that they had decided to move beyond their political differences.

Their reunion was particularly notable because Seun reportedly emphasised that they should not allow politics to permanently damage their relationship.

8. Goke Bajowa and Boye Best

Boye Best and Goke Bajowa were involved in a dispute surrounding the song Iwo Ko Lodami, with questions over ownership and copyright. Photos: Goke Bajowa/Boye Best.

Source: Instagram

Gospel singers Goke Bajowa and Boye Best proved that even professional disagreements can be resolved.

The two musicians had been involved in a dispute surrounding the song Iwo Ko Lodami, with questions over ownership and copyright.

Instead of allowing the disagreement to permanently damage their relationship, the singers eventually settled their differences.

In April 2026, they publicly reconciled at Boye Best's album launch in Lagos.

The two embraced on stage and performed the disputed song together, sending a powerful message that their disagreement was now behind them.

Bajowa also announced plans for an official collaborative remix of the song, suggesting that the reconciliation could lead to another musical partnership.

Source: Legit.ng