Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage recently met at an event and shared a sweet moment that surfaced online

The two female singers were reportedly not on speaking terms and had even unfollowed each other online a few years ago

Fans were excited to see the heartwarming video, hailing the two ladies and sharing their observations about them

Nigerian female singers Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade warmed the hearts of their fans after a video of the two of them at an event surfaced online.

The two superstars had reportedly not been on speaking terms since 2018 after a public disagreement over a collaboration and an edited video.

They had also unfollowed each other that year; however, it seems that is now in the past.

Alade met Savage at the event, where they were both facilitators. In the video, Alade was heard showering accolades on Savage, saying that when Tiwa stood up to pursue her dreams as a singer, she also paved the way for many other female artists in the country.

Yemi Alade greets Tiwa Savage at event

In another clip from the event, Yemi Alade was visibly happy to see Tiwa Savage. She approached her, calling her beautiful, and the two shared a warm hug.

A man was heard teasing them, suggesting that Don Jazzy should see them and maybe a collaboration would happen.

Fans react to Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade's video

Reactions to the video quickly followed, with many fans expressing their joy at seeing the two singers put their differences behind them and embrace peace.

They praised the music star, who had recently met with Regina Daniels, as a sweet soul always ready to lift others up.

Recall that Yemi Alade had recently opened up about why a collaboration between her and Tiwa Savage hadn't happened.

According to her, she didn't want trouble, as fans often make unnecessary comparisons between female artists. She promised to stay clear of any drama in her music career.

See the videos here:

How fans reacted to Savage, Aalde's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the two singers after they met at the event. Many shared their take about the two of them. Here are comments below:

