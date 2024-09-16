After nearly two decades of holding grudges against each other, veteran comics Basketmouth and AY Makun seem to have finally buried the hatchet

Basketmout recently turned a year older, and his colleague, AY Makun, shared a sweet birthday note on his handle that caught the attention of many netizens

In the note, AY prayed for Basketmouth while wishing a happy birthday filled with many reasons to stay happy

An exchange between two of Nigeria's greatest comedians, Ayodeji Makun, aka AY Makun, and Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has gone viral.

Legit.ng has extensively reported how both comedians have called each other out on social media and during interviews.

Reactions trail AY Makun's birthday message celebrating his colleague, Basketmouth, as he turned a year old. Photo credit: @basketmouth/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The comedians have been famous for having a beef for over 18 years. However, a recent exchange on social media tells a different story.

Days after, Basketmouth made a huge announcement that shocked people on social media. He celebrated himself as he turned a year old.

AY reacts to Basketmouth's birthday post

AY Makun's sweet birthday note dedicated to Basketmouth has gone viral. The birthday message came hours after Basketmouth shared a post on his page to celebrate his 46th birthday.

Basketmouth's colleague, AY, reacted to the post with a sweet note expressing prayers, good wishes, and appreciation for his creativity.

Netizens also couldn't help but notice that Basketmouth and AY now follow each other on IG after nearly 15 years of animosity between them.

See Basketmouth's birthday post and AY's reaction below:

Netizens react as Basketmouth and AY end feud

Here are some of the comments that trailed Basketmouth and AY's exchange:

@akiti99:

"They’re in similar situations 😂🤷🏾‍♂️. Life no suppose hard."

@blessingpearll:

"As them leave their partners them reconcile."

@charminghela_:

"Reconciliation of the divorced men SE1."

@amarahchukwu_:

"They had a feud???"

@exquisitelykhenny_:

"Person say misery loves company."

@chi_maramma:

"At least they have one thing in common now, Divorced men."

@_big_ann:

"Partners in doings."

@godella_house_of_events:

"Misery Loves Company."

@_shima_queen:

"United by divorce, I think."

@theperfectcatch_:

"Bonding over their divorces."

@nice_onlinestores:

"Atleast they have one thing in common now."

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Divorce don make them friends 😂 Misery loves company."

Basketmouth’s ex-wife Elsie speaks on crashed marriage

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, finally went online to discuss their broken marriage.

In a video post, Elsie complained about people who would go under her comment section to tell her to return to Basketmouth, claiming she was only pretending to be happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng