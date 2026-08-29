Davido's streamer Davrel announced plans to preach the word of God to Farm City runs girls in a late-night live session

Davrel shared a flier on Friday, August 28, 2026, holding a cross and a Holy Bible for his plans

Davido spotted the viral post and dropped a reaction that has since caught the attention of fans

Davido's reaction is making the rounds after his streamer, Davrel, announced a rather unconventional mission on Friday night.

Just before midnight on 28 August 2026, Davrel posted a flyer on Instagram announcing that he would be going live on Twitch and YouTube under his channel DAVRELTV with a bold agenda: preaching the word of God to Farm City runs girls.

Davido reacts to man’s unusual plan to preach to Farm City runs girls. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The graphic showed him clutching a cross and a Holy Bible, with the words "Preaching to Farm City Runs Girls Tonight" splashed across it.

He accompanied the post with the caption: "11:45! WE ACTIVE! GOING TO PREACH THE WORD OF GOD TO FARMCITY GIRLS🙏🏾"

Davido's Response to Davrel's Viral Post

The clip and flyer quickly spread across social media, drawing curiosity and laughter in equal measure.

Among those who caught wind of it was Afrobeats superstar Davido, who reacted directly to the post.

The singer kept his response short but telling, writing: "Ur one crazy fellow 😂"

The comment, laced with amusement, only amplified attention on Davrel's stunt, with many fans finding the combination of the streamer's gospel mission and Davido's unbothered reaction particularly entertaining.

See the viral Instagram post Davido reacted to:

Farm City is a well-known nightlife destination in Lagos, and the reference to "runs girls" in Davrel's post added a layer of humour that resonated widely online.

See Davido's comment that sparked the reaction:

Davido reacts to man who wants to preach to Farm City runs girls. Credit: iamdavid.i

Source: Instagram

Davido reveals lavish monthly spending habits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeat star Davido disclosed he spends between $200,000 and $300,000 monthly on himself, excluding expenses for his wife, children, jewellery, and cars.

The singer explained that his spending varies depending on location, noting that life in the U.S. is quieter and less costly compared to when he is away from his family.

His revelation quickly went viral, sparking widespread reactions from fans about his extravagant lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng