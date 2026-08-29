Super Eagles striker Rafiu Durosinmi scored against SK Beveren to make it four goals in four Belgian Pro League matches for KRC Genk

The 23-year-old joined Genk this summer as the club's record signing in a €10.5 million deal from Pisa, signing a four-year contract

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers begin in September, and Durosinmi's hot streak is putting his case for a regular Super Eagles spot to Eric Chelle

Super Eagles forward Rafiu Durosinmi has scored in four straight Belgian Pro League games for KRC Genk, reinforcing his push for a permanent place in the Nigeria national team setup ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

The 23-year-old converted from the penalty spot in the ninth minute on Thursday night as Genk hammered SK Beveren 4-0 at the Cegeka Arena, with Junya Ito, Josue Ndenge Kongolo, and Joris Kayembe adding the remaining goals to complete a dominant home win.

Rafiu Durosinmi has scored in four consecutive Belgian Pro League matches for KRC Genk, sending a clear message to Eric Chelle. Photo by Tom Goyvaerts

Source: Getty Images

After the game, Durosinmi credited his teammates for the individual milestone.

"I feel very good and, above all, I am very happy. This is a good start. The team helped me to score," he told Het Belang van Limburg.

"We have a lot of quality in the squad and when you have a good group, it becomes easier to play."

Durosinmi hits top goalscoring form at Genk

Durosinmi arrived in Belgium as the most expensive player in Genk's history, with the club paying Pisa €10.5 million to secure his services on a four-year deal running until June 2030, per Transfermarkt.

The Nigerian forward wasted no time making an impression. On his debut against Zulte Waregem in the opening weekend of the season, he headed home from a Junya Ito cross to win the Man of the Match award, despite Genk losing the game.

The following weekend, he scored from the spot again as Genk fought back from two goals down to beat Westerlo 3-2.

His third came in a dramatic 4-4 draw with Royal Antwerp on August 22, a game in which Genk led 4-1 with ten minutes remaining before Antwerp mounted a stunning comeback.

The goal against Beveren completes four consecutive scoring appearances, a run that immediately draws comparisons to Tolu Arokodare, the Nigerian forward who played for Genk before claiming the Belgian Golden Boot and securing a transfer to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Durosinmi has made his own ambitions clear from the outset, publicly declaring after his debut goal that he has his sights set on winning the Golden Boot this season.

Durosinmi's Super Eagles case getting harder to ignore

Durosinmi earned his first Super Eagles caps during the 2026 Unity Cup, featuring in matches against Zimbabwe and Jamaica before also appearing in a friendly against Poland on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Victor Osimhen remaining Nigeria's first-choice centre-forward, Durosinmi's form in Belgium puts him squarely in the conversation for the squad spot behind the Galatasaray striker.

Head coach Eric Chelle will begin preparing for Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifiers in September, and a striker who has scored in every league game since arriving at a new club is difficult to leave out of any serious selection discussion.

Durosinmi marries Belgian sweetheart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Durosinmi has celebrated one of the biggest moments of his life after tying the knot with his Belgian-Nigerian bride, Praise Nwanegbo, in a beautiful wedding ceremony attended by family, friends, and well-wishers.

The 23-year-old striker was granted permission to leave Nigeria’s camp ahead of the upcoming international friendly against Portugal, with many initially unaware of the reason behind his departure.

Source: Legit.ng