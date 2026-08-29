Juma Jux's alleged baby mama publicly addressed Tanzania's Minister of Women Affairs after a phone call with the singer

The woman called for a DNA test, saying it is the only way to establish the truth about the paternity claims

Juma Jux had earlier released a formal statement denying the allegations and warning of legal action against those spreading false claims

Drama is unfolding around Tanzanian singer Juma Jux after the woman who allegedly had his child took her grievances to a government minister, demanding a DNA test to settle the paternity dispute once and for all.

In a public post, the woman directed her message at Dr Dorothy Onesphoro Gwajima, Tanzania's Minister of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, whom she addressed as "my mother."

Juma Jux’s alleged baby mama makes fresh move after speaking with singer on phone. Credit: @jumajux, @gwajimad

Source: Instagram

Alleged Baby Mama Calls for DNA Test

The woman's post was pointed and personal. She wrote that no woman chooses to be a single mother and that everyone lives by principles to avoid causing pain to others. She then made her central demand clear:

"The solution to the issue between me and the artist JUMA JUX is that I am asking that we do a DNA test. I am asking you, my mother, because that is the only way we can establish the truth and determine who is lying in this story."

She also appeared to direct a message at the singer himself, writing:

"The DNA will decide, and the truth will always be proven. A mother knows the father of her child."

The post came after Jux, who is married to Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, released a formal public statement on Friday, 28 August 2026, fully denying the allegations.

Juma Jux Denies Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

Written originally in Swahili, the singer's statement described the rumours as completely false and harmful to his reputation, family and business.

Jux explained that he had initially chosen to stay silent, believing the claims would die on their own. When they began gaining traction, he decided to respond publicly.

He revealed that he had personally contacted the woman after the allegations first emerged, and that she had confirmed in her own voice that they had never been in any romantic or sexual relationship. She had even advised him not to give the matter further attention, he claimed.

Fresh twist as Juma Jux’s alleged baby mama sends message to Tanzania’s women affairs minister. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

With the story resurfacing and escalating, Jux said the matter has now been placed in the hands of legal authorities.

He also used the statement to challenge the culture of spreading unverified stories, urging media and the public to confirm facts before amplifying them.

"Anyone who chooses to associate my name, my family, or my businesses with false allegations must be prepared to be held accountable according to the law," he wrote, closing with the words: "I have chosen peace, truth, and the appropriate legal action."

See the viral post made by Juma's alleged baby mama:

Tanzanian minister reacts to Free Juma Jux

Legit.ng previously reported that Tanzania's minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr. Dorothy Gwajima, publicly rebuked Tanzanian citizens who have been leading an online campaign demanding that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo leave her husband, Juma Jux.

In a post that circulated online on Thursday, August 14, 2026, Dr. Gwajima described those behind the campaign as acting out of misguided allegiance, warning them against picking quarrels with Juma Jux's in-laws.

Her message sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media space.

Source: Legit.ng