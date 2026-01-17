Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye have reconciled after a long-standing feud since the 2023 elections

Both artists embraced in Lagos, symbolising unity over political differences and shared values

Fan reactions to the reunion vary, showing mixed feelings about the sincerity of their reconciliation

Nigerian musicians Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P of the P-Square duo, have finally resolved their long-running feud.

The reconciliation took place in Lagos, where the two were spotted embracing at a club, signalling the end of a dispute that had lingered since the 2023 elections.

Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti end their three-year dispute that began during the 2023 elections. Photo credit: peterpsquare/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The clash began during the heated political season when Seun Kuti openly criticised Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, calling him an “opportunist.”

His remark quickly drew a sharp response from Peter Okoye, a strong supporter of the Labour Party presidential candidate. He questioned Kuti’s relevance and achievements in the music industry.

What started as a difference in political opinion later spiralled into a public war of words on social media, attracting widespread attention from fans and observers.

Almost three years later, the two artists appear to have buried the hatchet.

In a video posted on Peter Okoye's Instagram page and now circulating online, Seun Kuti was seen telling Peter Okoye that, as entertainers, they should not allow politics to divide them.

He emphasised that their craft should unite rather than separate them. Okoye nodded in agreement with the sentiment as they both hugged, marking a symbolic end to their disagreement.

The reconciliation has been welcomed by fans who had watched the feud from the beginning. Many see it as a positive example of maturity and unity in the entertainment industry.

By choosing peace over prolonged conflict, both artists have shown their supporters that political differences should not overshadow shared values and mutual respect.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the reconciliation

Fans expressed mixed feelings about the public reunion, with some praising the move while others questioned the sincerity of the reconciliation.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Adejanco said:

"The real man always forgive and forgot about what cause issues between each others but they will not allow what cause the issues happen again. Love to see this from them 💜💜💜"

@offendnoone commented:

"Good to see folks finding common ground at last."

@geela22 wrote:

"after all the blah blah online infront of ring light, now you can't sustain the momentum when you meet the person you've been blabbing about…😂 A very cowardly people"

@halo_chasee reacted:

"Seun Kuti will bash u on instagram then see you in person and smile to your face.. lmao the definition of fake. He did the same with burna boy"

@Gfreaky1 opined:

"He will attack other artists first online, only to apologize first in person… online warrior"

@WIZEINTHEBEAT said:

"Hallelujah! They're back!!!!"

Peter Okoye and Seun Kuti reconcile after a long-running political clash. Photo credit: peterpsquare/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti accuses Wizkid of stealing his name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun Kuti accused Afrobeats superstar Wizkid of stealing his "Big Bird" nickname.

The controversy erupted when a Wizkid supporter suggested that Kuti should change his nickname to avoid confusion with Wizkid's "Biggest Bird" nickname.

Kuti, the youngest son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, firmly rejected the suggestion and stood his ground on ownership of the name.

During a livestream session, he dismissed any idea of altering his identity to accommodate the Afrobeats star and urged Wizkid's fans to tell their favourite to be original.

Source: Legit.ng