Massive reactions have trailed a video of Davido and his former bestie Eniola Badmus in the same space

The duo attended Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's birthday bash in London on November 11, 2024, among others

In a clip shared by the politician, the two were seen catching up and shaking hands, which warmed the hearts of fans

Nigerian actress and politician Eniola Badmus has received several reactions online following a video of herself and Davido shared on her official Instagram handle.

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Tobi hosted Nigerian celebrities like Davido, Nkechi Blessing, Daddy Freeze, Toyin Lawani, Olakunle Churchill, and Eniola Badmus, to mention a few, at his birthday party in the UK.

How Eniola Badmus and Davido reconciled

Eniola Badmus shared a recap of the interesting event, and eagle-eyes fans could not help but spot that part of the clip where she shook hands and had a light chit-chat with Davido, her former bestie.

The video now speaks across social media at the speed of light, as many have highly anticipated a time like this.

Watch the clip here:

It will be recalled that Eniola Badmus and Davido had a fallout after she publicly announced the death of Davido's son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022.

Fans react to Davido and Eniola's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@olayinka.debbs:

"This one sweet me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@holaryencah_jp:

"The best slide on this video is Eniola and Davido shake hands 🙌 I love it. Let love leads."

@kayamata_doctor:

"I see Eniola and davido shake hands."

@hannie__06:

"Am happy to see David’s and aunty eni together 🫶😍🙏🙏."

@rubycollections_creamycandy:

"Normal Normal @eniola_badmus get good heart."

@shaddyminaj:

"Nkechi don collect OBO for ur hand already mama 😂."

@kelismicky:

"Good to see you and Davido together 😍I miss Ona friendship."

Eniola Badmus laments about her commitment

In a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Eniola Badmus voiced her feelings about a friend, noting how she was there for the person.

Her message came amid the trending news of singer Davido's upcoming wedding to Chioma, to which several people have gotten invites.

Eniola's post had netizens speculating she was referring to Davido, though she earlier shared photos of the couple's pre-wedding photos.

