The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service said no secret training is taking place during its ongoing recruitment exercise

NAQS flagged fake social media accounts, wrong uniform photos, and fake CBT questions circulating online about the exercise

The agency warned that spreading false information about the recruitment could attract legal consequences

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has denied claims that secret training sessions are taking place as part of its ongoing recruitment exercise, asking the public to disregard any such reports circulating online.

In a public notice signed on August 20, 2026, by Issaka Ahmed, Acting Comptroller-General and Director of Human Resources, NAQS said the recruitment is progressing according to established guidelines.

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) is discrediting claims of secret training during recruitment. Photo credit: @NAQSng

Source: Twitter

The process began with online registration and a Computer-Based Test (CBT), after which shortlisted candidates received emails with instructions for physical screening.

False content spreading online

NAQS said its attention had been drawn to misleading content on social media platforms linked to the recruitment. These include photographs of NAQS officers wearing incorrect uniforms, alleged CBT questions that do not match the actual examination, and fake social media accounts created in the names of NAQS officers.

The agency described such content as capable of causing unnecessary anxiety among applicants, and said some of it appeared designed primarily to generate online traffic rather than inform the public.

NAQS urged bloggers, content creators, and online commentators to verify information before publishing and to stop relying on unverified sources.

The agency also warned that spreading false information capable of misleading the public "may and can attract legal consequences."

Not all applicants will advance

NAQS also used the notice to clarify that, given the high number of applicants relative to available vacancies, not everyone will move through every stage of the process.

Only candidates who meet the requirements at the physical screening stage will advance to the final stage. Those who do not qualify at screening will not proceed further.

The agency urged applicants to stay calm and follow only information released through official NAQS communication channels, including its email address, contact@naqs.gov.ng, and its website, www.naqs.gov.ng.

NAQS said it remains committed to running a fair, transparent, and credible recruitment exercise.

NAQS recruitment: FG gives update on shortlisted candidates

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) postponed the publication of shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, August 12.

The service announced the delay in a public notice signed by ACG Issaka Ahmed, Director of Human Resources, on behalf of the Board Chairman, also dated Thursday, August 13.

Source: Legit.ng