Aminu Wushishi, chairman of the National Population Commission, died on Friday, August 29, 2026

News of his death reached Minna, the Niger State capital, around the time of the Juma'at prayer, throwing political circles into mourning

His Special Adviser on Media, Stanley Nwosu, confirmed the NPC chairman's passing, with funeral arrangements still pending

Aminu Wushishi, the Chairman of Nigeria's National Population Commission (NPC), died on Friday, August 29, 2026, following a brief illness.

His Special Adviser on Media, Stanley Nwosu, confirmed the death to journalists. "Yes, it is true. The NPC chairman died after a brief illness," Nwosu said.

Death of NPC chairman Wushishi

Word of Wushishi's passing spread to Minna, the Niger State capital, around the time of the Friday Juma'at prayer, sending associates and members of political circles into mourning.

Before his appointment as NPC chairman, Wushishi had served as Secretary of the Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), making him a familiar figure in the state's political landscape.

Reports indicate he had taken ill only briefly before his death, though the specific circumstances surrounding his condition were not disclosed at the time of publication.

Funeral arrangements pending

As of the time this report was filed, details about what led to his death and plans for his burial had not yet been made available. Associates and family members were yet to release any formal statement on the funeral arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng