Iyabo Ojo’s Grandson’s 1st B’day Party: Mohbad’s Widow Wunmi, Son Liam’s Outfits Capture Attention
- Wunmi Aloba and her son Liam are set to attend Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos
- The mother and son duo turned heads in matching cowboy-themed outfits for the wild-west-tagged celebration
- Singer Johnny Drille also made an appearance at the colourful party with his daughter
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Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, has shared a heartwarming video of how she and her son Liam are set to attend a cowboy-themed birthday party in Lagos.
The duo is among the guests expected at the first birthday celebration of Rakeem, the grandson of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. The party, themed "Rakeem's Wild One," had already been generating buzz ahead of the event, with the one-year-old having been celebrated with a splash of publicity in the days leading up to the party.
Wunmi and Liam's Cowboy Look
Wunmi and little Liam were spotted in full cowboy attire, a fun nod to the Wild One theme. The video, shared by Mohbad's widow on Instagram, showed the mother-son pair dressed up and ready to celebrate, drawing attention for how adorable and coordinated their looks were.
Liam, Mohbad's son, has frequently appeared in public with his mother since the late singer's passing, and the two continue to draw warmth and affection from fans who remain deeply connected to the late afrobeats star's memory.
Wunmi and Liam were not the only notable guests at Rakeem's celebration. Singer Johnny Drille also attended the party, arriving with his daughter in tow. A video captured the moment the father-daughter pair made their entrance at the event.
Rakeem turned one earlier in the week, and Iyabo Ojo and her family marked the milestone with wide celebrations.
A video of Wunmi and Liam is below:
Singer Johnny Drille and his daughter is below:
Iyabo Ojo shares cryptic post
Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a firm warning to those she believes were scheming against her, sharing a cryptic but pointed message with her followers.
In the post shared across her social media pages on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Iyabo made it clear she was fully aware of what is happening around her. She stated that neither the plans being made nor the quiet conversations taking place have gone unnoticed.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng