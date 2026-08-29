Wunmi Aloba and her son Liam are set to attend Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos

The mother and son duo turned heads in matching cowboy-themed outfits for the wild-west-tagged celebration

Singer Johnny Drille also made an appearance at the colourful party with his daughter

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, has shared a heartwarming video of how she and her son Liam are set to attend a cowboy-themed birthday party in Lagos.

The duo is among the guests expected at the first birthday celebration of Rakeem, the grandson of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo. The party, themed "Rakeem's Wild One," had already been generating buzz ahead of the event, with the one-year-old having been celebrated with a splash of publicity in the days leading up to the party.

Mohbad's widow Wunmi and son Liam show off their outfit for Rakeem's birthday party. Credit: c33why/iyaoboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Wunmi and Liam's Cowboy Look

Wunmi and little Liam were spotted in full cowboy attire, a fun nod to the Wild One theme. The video, shared by Mohbad's widow on Instagram, showed the mother-son pair dressed up and ready to celebrate, drawing attention for how adorable and coordinated their looks were.

Liam, Mohbad's son, has frequently appeared in public with his mother since the late singer's passing, and the two continue to draw warmth and affection from fans who remain deeply connected to the late afrobeats star's memory.

Wunmi and Liam were not the only notable guests at Rakeem's celebration. Singer Johnny Drille also attended the party, arriving with his daughter in tow. A video captured the moment the father-daughter pair made their entrance at the event.

Singer Johnny Drille and daughter attend Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday party in Lagos. Credit: iyabojofespris.

Source: Instagram

Rakeem turned one earlier in the week, and Iyabo Ojo and her family marked the milestone with wide celebrations.

A video of Wunmi and Liam is below:

Singer Johnny Drille and his daughter is below:

Iyabo Ojo shares cryptic post

Legit.ng previously reported that Iyabo Ojo sent a firm warning to those she believes were scheming against her, sharing a cryptic but pointed message with her followers.

In the post shared across her social media pages on Thursday, August 13, 2026, Iyabo made it clear she was fully aware of what is happening around her. She stated that neither the plans being made nor the quiet conversations taking place have gone unnoticed.

Source: Legit.ng