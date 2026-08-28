Actress Yetunde Wunmi opened up about the kind of person Taiwo Hassan Ogogo was to her personally and to the wider Nollywood industry

Wunmi recalled specific moments when the late actor came to her financial aid during difficult times in her career

The actress was also spotted signing a condolence book at Ogogo's residence as she joined fans and colleagues in mourning

Veteran actress Yetunde Wunmi has paid an emotional tribute to the late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, sharing personal memories that have moved fans deeply.

Wunmi, via her TikTok account, reshared an old clip from an interview where she recalled how generous and supportive Ogogo was throughout her career. She described him as someone whose kindness extended far beyond their personal friendship.

"Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo was a very nice person to me and not just me alone but everyone in the movie industry. I could remember whenever I complained to him that I was broke, immediately he gives me money and when I was challenged then he stood up to help me," Wunmi said.

Yetunde Wunmi reshares old clip of her speaking about late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: yetundewunmi/taiwohassanogogo.

Source: Instagram

Yetunde Wunmi Signs Condolence Book

On Friday, August 28, Wunmi shared a clip at the late actor's residence where she signed a condolence book, a gesture that underscored just how deeply the loss affected her.

She also shared an AI-generated clip of Ogogo as part of her tribute, accompanied by a moving audio track and the words "may your soul rest in peace" overlaid on the video.

Yetunde Wunmi evokes emotions with how she mourned late actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Credit: taiwohassanogogo

Source: Instagram

Watch Yetunde Wunmi's tribute to the late Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

Another clip Yetunde Wunmi shared is below:

Reactions as Yetunde Wunmi mourns Ogogo

Reactions from netizens captured the widespread grief over his death on Facebook. Read the comments below:

Adeyanju Florence wrote:

"I can't even says maybe I was chance to knowing you as person or not but the only 1 thing I know is dat I have saw you in my dreams more Dan 3 times. I growing no you as my favourite star does in 90's any firm I saw him like dis I believe is gonna to make sense."

Shakirat Folake Onigbogi shared:

"Hmmm......still like a dream. Despite I've not oppurtuned to meet him... I so much love his personality. So humble in his actions. Growing up watching him in movies made me respect him n appreciate him. Rip sir."

Ajibike Imam Oloyin wrote:

"This man is just doing me as if am dreaming nioo bcuz, I think one day am going to meet him in person and told him I love his actions and everything about him. Chaiiii 😭😭😭 iku ooo omasee oooooooooo. Yaa Allah please be patient with his soul Amin."

Sheikh Al-imam Lukman Olufowobi added:

"May Allah overlook the shortcomings of Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, accept his return and reward him with aljanat firdaoz."

Wunmi is among several Nollywood personalities and prominent figures who have paid tribute to the actor since his passing.

Ogogo's old video surfaces after his death

Legit.ng reported that an old interview featuring the late veteran actor Ogogo speaking fondly about his friendship with fellow actor Yinka Quadri resurfaced online following his death.

In the emotional clip, Ogogo spoke warmly about his long-standing relationship with Yinka Quadri and described him as the person he loved the most. His heartfelt words drew renewed attention from fans, who have been reflecting on the bond the two actors shared over the years.

Source: Legit.ng