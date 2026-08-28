PRP presidential candidate Donald Duke described President Tinubu as a formidable opponent that opposition parties must not underestimate

Duke, a former Cross River governor, spoke in an interview shared on X, warning that a divided opposition could hand Tinubu an easy victory in 2027

The ex-governor used a striking animal analogy to drive home his point about the risks of challenging the incumbent unprepared

Donald Duke, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)'s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, has cautioned opposition politicians against going into battle against President Bola Tinubu as a divided force, saying such an approach would likely end in failure.

Duke, who served as governor of Cross River State, made the remarks during an interview that was shared on X by Imran Muhammad on Friday.

Donald Duke warns opposition leaders on how to sack President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Opposition must build a common front

Speaking on the prospects of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027, Duke said the advantage of incumbency gives any sitting president enormous power during elections, particularly through control of government institutions. He argued that this reality makes opposition unity not just desirable but essential.

"Bola Tinubu is not an average politician. You don't go to fight a lion who also has horns," Duke said, using the analogy to stress the political strength of the incumbent and the danger of confronting him without adequate preparation.

He warned that fragmentation within the opposition camp would only benefit Tinubu, adding that rival parties and politicians would need to set aside personal ambitions if they hope to mount a credible challenge at the polls.

Alliances at the centre of 2027 strategy

Duke's remarks come at a time when opposition parties are actively exploring possible alliances ahead of the 2027 presidential election. His comments highlight one of the key questions that will shape the opposition's approach: whether competing politicians can overcome individual interests and agree on a common platform.

As a presidential candidate himself, Duke is among those who would need to navigate such negotiations. His willingness to publicly acknowledge Tinubu's political strength, while also calling for unity, reflects the difficult calculations facing opposition figures as the election draws closer.

See the video of Donald Duke on X here:

Source: Legit.ng