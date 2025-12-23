Actresses Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham reconciled openly at an event, ending their long-rumoured dispute

A recent video showed the two Nollywood stars hugging each other, signalling the end of a long period of conflict between them

In the viral video, the former best friends were seen exchanging warm words and expressing how much they had missed each other

Famous Nigerian actresses, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola, have finally concluded their seven-year public fight.

The reconciliation occurred on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when the two met while promoting their respective ventures in a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos state.

Toyin was in the cinema promoting her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, while Wumi was promoting "Behind the Scenes," a Funke Akindele-produced film in which she appeared.

In a viral video on social media, Wumi said: "I miss you" and urged Toyin to swear if she didn't miss her as well. Toyin said, "I miss you too," as they held each other.

Legit.ng reports that the duo, who were once close friends, turned foes following a series of online spats that polarised fans.

Wumi accused Toyin Abraham of slapping her in their hotel room in 2017 while shooting Alakada Reloaded, and told her never to raise her hand against her again.

In 2018, Wumi Toriola criticised Toyin Abraham, accusing her of faking her engagement.

In response to allegations about her supposed secret romance with Toyin's husband in 2023, Wumi stated:

"My attention was drawn to a devilish story that I slept with a colleague's husband. Not only is it false, but it is also wicked, evil, and aimed to tarnish my reputation."

Legit.ng also reported that Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham had the internet buzzing few months back following their encounter online.

The filmmakers who were reportedly in a silent rift with themselves appeared to have sorted things out privately.

The revelation was made known after the Jenifa’s Dairy producer shared a goofy video of herself dancing to Olamide’s new hit 99 featuring Seyi Vibez, Young John and Asake.

Toyin Abraham took to the comments to excitedly write:

“Aunty Funke you hot ooo.”

Funke Akindele immediately respond, saying:

“Toyin lol, onijogbon, Thanks dear.”

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Toyin Abraham shared how she and her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, were once rivals in the industry.

In a post she shared on social media, she celebrated the actress for her achievement after her movie grossed N1bn in the cinema.

According to her, there was a time when the two of them were competing fiercely to be number one in Nollywood. Things turned dirty between them and their fans also fought each other.

In her long message, Abraham noted that Akindele has made a mark and has made other women in the industry hustle hard.

The mother of one explained that she was the one who set the pace in the industry, but Akindele came and beat her record. She mentioned that Jenifa, as she is fondly called, made her set higher goals with her box office record.

Funke Akindele reacts to Toyin Abraham’s comment

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood superstar Funke Akindele reacted to Toyin Abraham's post about her and their rivalry.

This was after Toyin spoke about the rivalry between her and Funke, and how it led to negative competition between them.

The Nollywood filmmaker had hailed Funke Akindele's success at the box office with her December blockbuster, "A Tribe Called Judah"

