A fresh video has surfaced online showing Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa together months after their public fallout over a controversial movie premiere

The actors were seen hugging and chatting freely, raising questions about whether peace has finally returned between them.

Their feud, which once divided Nollywood fans, was linked to the Bobrisky “Best Dressed Female” award drama

A new video circulating online has put the spotlight back on Nollywood stars Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa, months after their heated public disagreement nearly tore fans into opposing camps.

The short clip, shared by popular Instagram blog afrikmedia_, shows the two actors standing close, exchanging words and sharing a warm hug in what appears to be a relaxed setting.

Also present at the gathering was veteran actor Adebayo Salami, fueling conversations about reconciliation.

Neither Femi Adebayo nor Dayo Amusa has officially addressed the video; the visuals alone have spoken loudly.

The disagreement between the two stars dates back to March 2024, during the premiere of Eniola Ajao’s movie Ajakaju: Beast of Two Worlds.

At the event, the “Best Dressed Female” award was presented to popular crossdresser Bobrisky, along with a cash prize of one million naira.

Femi Adebayo was among those who announced the winner on stage, a move that quickly became controversial online.

Shortly after, Dayo Amusa released a video expressing deep displeasure over the decision.

She questioned why a crossdresser was placed in the same category as women, insisting that it diminished the efforts of female attendees and disrespected womanhood.

Rather than calm the situation, Femi Adebayo’s response added fuel to the fire. He advised Dayo Amusa to “channel her energy” into her career.

Femi’s wife, Omotayo Adebayo, popularly known as Aladuke, also publicly supported her husband during the online back-and-forth, further deepening the divide.

Fans react to video of Femi Adebayo, Dayo Amusa

@hao_fabrics shared:

"Why do I feel like femi didn't type this in the first place 😂😂😂moreso, you saw how mide martins didn't put mouth in her husband and Wunmi's matter"

@hirelinq noted:

"i said it then that d wife shouldn’t have involved herself in their matter they are friends and colleagues 🤷‍♀️ she should handle d home affairs not his business and colleagues some people insulted me okay see am"

@motol_inc stated:

"She is not supposed to put mouth in their matter, they’ve been friends and colleagues way before she met oga if na me I will just say olorun a baayin yanju eeee instead of coming online to insult Dayo and jigan too wey dey take side that time"

