Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel — a teenage football player from Texas who became one of the internet's most talked-about young athletes. His father, Jake San Miguel, built the "Baby Gronk" brand from scratch, reportedly DMing sports media accounts hundreds of times to secure coverage. Here's everything you need to know about the viral sensation: his age, his rise to fame, and where he stands today.

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel, and his father is Jake San Miguel. Photos: @BabyGronk

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel , born on 4 November 2012 in Frisco, Texas.

, born on in Frisco, Texas. His father, Jake San Miguel , manages all of his social media and has been publicly criticised for aggressively DMing sports accounts to promote his son.

, manages all of his social media and has been publicly criticised for aggressively DMing sports accounts to promote his son. The Livvy Dunne "rizz" meme exploded in June 2023 after a video of Baby Gronk meeting the LSU gymnast went viral.

exploded in June 2023 after a video of Baby Gronk meeting the LSU gymnast went viral. Baby Gronk has amassed over 650,000 followers on Instagram , 420,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 146,000 followers on TikTok.

, 420,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 146,000 followers on TikTok. Baby Gronk has already received collegiate scholarship offers before stepping foot on a high school football field, and reclassified from the class of 2032 to the class of 2031.

Profile summary

Full name Madden San Miguel Nickname Baby Gronk Date of birth 4 November 2012 Age 13 (as of 2026) Birthplace Frisco, Texas, USA Height Approx. 4 ft 10 in–5 ft 2 in (2025 est.) Father Jake San Miguel Mother Elizabeth Miguel Instagram @maddensanmiguel Position Wide receiver / linebacker / safety School Ponder, Texas Net worth (est.) $500,000–$1 million

Who is Baby Gronk and why is he famous?

Baby Gronk, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, is a youth football player widely known for his dominant performances at the youth level and his massive online presence. Madden rose to fame after videos of his football highlights began circulating on social media platforms, particularly TikTok and Instagram.

He primarily plays tight end and running back — positions requiring a combination of strength, speed, and agility. What sets him apart from other players his age is his physical build and football IQ, which many fans describe as "years ahead of his time."

His nickname, Baby Gronk, was born to honour former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski and Madden's unusual growth spurt. Jake San Miguel said the nickname arose because his son weighed significantly more than anyone else his age:

"We call him Baby Gronk because he weighs 20 pounds more than all the children in his grade."

Early life and background

Born on 4 November 2012 in Frisco, Texas, Madden's journey from a young athlete to a social media sensation parallels the meteoric rise of his namesake, NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

San Miguel resides in Frisco, Texas, with his father, Jake San Miguel, and mother, Elizabeth Miguel. He showed an early interest in football by the age of four.

San Miguel started his Instagram in April 2018, where his dad introduced him to the internet with a clip of him scoring a touchdown in flag football.

Baby Gronk's dad: the DM controversy explained

The story behind Baby Gronk's viral fame is largely the story of his father, Jake San Miguel — and it is a controversial one.

While his father manages his social media accounts and burgeoning influencer career, some fans have wondered if Jake San Miguel may be using his son as a way to live out his dreams.

"The latter shamelessly runs his social media accounts, toting his son around the country to various football camps for Madden to take photos with coaches like Nick Saban for clickbait." Jake told The Athletic: "I've had a plan for my son since before he was born. It's playing out now."

The journalist who blew the lid off

A journalist named B.W. Carlin uncovered the extent of the campaign on Twitter: "This kid's dad has DM'd LITERALLY every single professional sports account I've ever worked on 10+ times. Sometimes hundreds. Sports Illustrated, XFL, Barstool begging to be posted."

Carlin added: "It's the saddest case of vicariously living through a kid I've ever seen. Hope it works out." In the same Twitter thread, several other people came forward to share their experiences of being approached by the San Miguel family.

Rob Gronkowski's reaction

Even the real Gronkowski wasn't spared from Jake's relentless outreach.

"Yeah, it's to a point where it's awkward," Gronkowski told Taylor Lewan and Will Compton on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast. "Four weeks ago, my brother told me, 'Yo have you seen Baby Gronk?' I go, 'His dad hit me up 500 times already.' The dad is so annoying."

On another Barstool Sports podcast, Bussin' With The Boys co-host Will Compton shared screenshots of the Baby Gronk account DMing the podcast to appear on the show at the end of May. Compton declined, but the Baby Gronk account followed up a few days later.

"This is for Baby Gronk's father: You're not coming on Bussin' with the Boys. I personally disagree with what you're doing." — Will Compton, Bussin' With The Boys

Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne: the meme that broke the internet

What actually happened at LSU?

On 17 March 2023, TikToker @h00pify posted a video about a recent event in which Baby Gronk met Livvy Dunne at LSU when he was visiting. Their meet-up had been documented in a viral Reel posted to Baby Gronk's Instagram two days prior.

The slang term "rizz," derived from "charisma," was used to describe the interaction — but despite speculation, Livvy did not flirt with Madden in the video.

In the video, which gained 2.2 million views, creator Henry De Tolla described how "Livvy Dunne just convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU." The deadpan delivery made it instantly mockable.

"Baby Gronk, Rizz and Livvy Dunne. Welcome to the Mute Forever List." — Twitter user @GodDamnItDale , June 2023

The video was perceived as cringe by many on social media, expressed via reactions, duets, and memes that satirised the rizz nicknames and slang terms the baseball-cap-wearing host used.

TechCrunch named the Baby Gronk–Livvy Dunne moment one of the internet moments that defined 2023.

Positions and college recruitment

On the football field, Baby Gronk plays both running back and safety. Schools like LSU, Missouri, and Memphis are among those that have been linked to him.

Although he is still in middle school, he has received collegiate scholarship offers from SEC schools such as Texas A&M, the University of Alabama, and the University of Georgia, as well as Big Ten schools including Penn State, Ohio State, and the University of Michigan.

Middle school debut (2025)

In his middle school debut, Baby Gronk accounted for five touchdowns, 200 all-purpose yards on offence, and one pick-six. His highlight video posted on X recorded over 7.2 million views. The 12-year-old from Ponder, Texas, played his first seventh-grade game at Ponder High School.

On 12 September 2025, Baby Gronk received an offer from Ole Miss via X Direct Message from Lane Kiffin. After their conversation, he posted:

"After having a conversation with Coach Kiffin I am blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss."

Latest news: Baby Gronk in 2026

In July 2026, Madden San Miguel scored an invite to Michael Rubin's ultra-exclusive White Party in the Hamptons. The party featured Olivia Dunne, rapper Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Alix Earle, and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Baby Gronk wrote in his caption: "White party was ok just glad I got to see LIVVY again."

In January 2026, Baby Gronk posted on X that he had received an offer from LSU, tagging Lane Kiffin. The post generated nearly 258,000 views, along with scepticism from fans questioning whether the offers were verified.

Baby Gronk's net worth

Baby Gronk's net worth in 2025 is estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million, thanks to his viral social media presence, brand partnerships, sponsored content, and merchandise sales.

San Miguel told The Athletic his son makes about $100,000 a year, putting it away so he can have a future even if he doesn't turn pro.

Verified income sources include:

Brand deals and sponsored Instagram posts

YouTube revenue (420,000+ subscribers, nearly 230 million views)

Merchandise sales

Public appearances and meet-and-greets

FAQ

What is Baby Gronk's real name? Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel. He was born on 4 November 2012 in Frisco, Texas. How old is Baby Gronk? Baby Gronk is 13 years old as of 2026, having been born on 4 November 2012. Why is he called Baby Gronk? His father created the nickname to model his son after NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, whom Madden resembles in size and playing style. What is Baby Gronk's height? Baby Gronk's estimated height is around 4 ft 10 in to 5 ft 2 in, based on recruiting profiles from 2025. What happened with Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne? In June 2023, Baby Gronk visited Louisiana State University and met Olivia "Livvy" Dunne. She posted a video of herself meeting Baby Gronk, which TikTok turned into a viral meme about the college gymnast "rizzing up" the young football player. Did Baby Gronk commit to LSU? Reports claimed he had committed to LSU after meeting Olivia Dunne in March 2023, but Baby Gronk is not committed to LSU. What is Baby Gronk's net worth? Baby Gronk's net worth is estimated at $500,000–$1 million, derived from brand deals, YouTube, merchandise, and appearances. He reportedly earns around $100,000 a year in advertising alone. Who is Baby Gronk's dad? Baby Gronk's father is Jake San Miguel, a former high school football player and digital marketer who manages his son's online presence.

Quick facts

Baby Gronk's real name is Madden San Miguel, born 4 November 2012 in Texas.

He scored five touchdowns and rushed 200+ yards in his middle school debut in September 2025.

He has over 654,000 Instagram followers and 420,000 YouTube subscribers.

Baby Gronk attended Michael Rubin's exclusive 2026 White Party alongside Tom Brady and Olivia Dunne.

He competes in football, baseball, and golf.

We also highlighted facts about the richest college football programs in 2026, showcasing the University of Texas leading with a valuation of nearly $2.2 billion. With the gap between the top programs and the rest of the field widening, understanding the financial dynamics at play is essential for fans and stakeholders alike.

Source: Legit.ng