Meta plans to charge Nigerian businesses for WhatsApp messages starting October 1, 2026

Charges will affect businesses using WhatsApp Business Platform for customer interactions, not regular users

SMEs and fintechs may need to adjust communication strategies due to rising messaging costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian businesses that rely on WhatsApp to communicate with customers are facing a new cost as Meta prepares to introduce charges for certain business messages from October 1, 2026.

The change could hit companies that use WhatsApp at scale for customer service, sales, payment notifications, order updates and other routine communications.

Nigerians are affected as WhatsApp begins to charge per message from October. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

WhatsApp Business users face new charges

Under the new pricing model, businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform, formerly known as the WhatsApp Business API, will pay for delivered service messages that were previously free under WhatsApp’s 24-hour customer service window.

However, the change does not mean ordinary WhatsApp users will start paying to send messages.

Businesses using the standard WhatsApp Business app are also not the primary target of the new charges. The affected users are companies relying on Meta’s Business Platform to handle large-scale customer interactions.

How much will Nigerian businesses pay?

For Nigerian businesses, the financial impact will depend on the type and volume of messages sent.

A chargeable utility-type message delivered to a Nigerian number will cost about $0.0101, equivalent to roughly N14 based on the exchange rate used in the report.

Marketing messages will be considerably more expensive, costing about $0.062, or approximately N84 per message.

While the cost of a single message may appear small, the figures become significant when businesses send hundreds of thousands or millions of messages.

For example, a Nigerian fintech sending 500,000 chargeable messages at $0.0101 each could face about $5,050 in Meta messaging fees alone. Additional fees from business solution providers or software platforms could increase the final bill.

SMEs, banks and fintechs could feel the impact

The development is particularly significant in Nigeria, where WhatsApp has become an important business tool.

Banks and fintechs use the platform to communicate with customers, while retailers rely on it for orders, customer enquiries and sales. Airlines, telecommunications companies and other service providers also use WhatsApp to manage customer interactions.

WhatsApp Business users will start paying per message from October. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For smaller businesses and startups, the new charges could force them to rethink how they use the platform, particularly if WhatsApp doubles as both a customer-service channel and a sales platform.

Businesses may increasingly need to identify which messages are essential, reduce unnecessary communication and monitor the cost of customer engagement.

Meta expands WhatsApp's Business revenue model

Meta has been moving towards a per-message pricing structure since July 2025, when it replaced its previous conversation-based pricing model for business-initiated template messages.

The October 2026 change goes further by removing some of the free treatment previously available for service messages within the 24-hour customer service window.

For Nigerian companies that have built significant customer communication around WhatsApp, the message is clear: WhatsApp is no longer just a free communication channel. It is becoming an increasingly important business cost.

WhatsApp Payments may expand to Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that WhatsApp appears to be laying the groundwork for a wider rollout of its payments service, raising the possibility that users in Nigeria and other countries could eventually send money and make payments without leaving the messaging app.

The development was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.33.10.70, where the company is reportedly developing a dedicated Payments section.

Source: Legit.ng