Davido revealed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and billionaire Aliko Dangote personally called him during the Osun governorship election

The Afrobeats star had been actively tracking polling unit results on X and flagging irregularities as votes were being tallied

Davido disclosed the calls on News Central Television, in a video that has since gone viral

Davido has dropped a bombshell, claiming that two of Nigeria's most powerful figures contacted him during the Osun state governorship election to pressure him into taking down his posts on X.

Speaking on News Central Television on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in an interview segment titled "Osun Election Aftermath" filmed in Osun, Nigeria, the Afrobeats star revealed that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and business mogul Aliko Dangote both reached out to him as results were being collated on Saturday, August 15, urging him to delete his tweets.

Davido mentions two prominent figures who called him during Osun election. Credit:" davido/alikodangote/godswillakpabio

Source: Instagram

Davido Refuses to Back Down

According to the singer, calls started coming in as the collation process was underway. He said he was told the Senate President had also been trying to reach the collation centre directly.

"I heard the Senate President was trying to call the collation centre… They were calling me to delete. I said sorry o. You guys have literally just gone against my uncle… I can't delete anything. Uncle Aliko called me too. I said, 'Uncle, I'm not deleting until the INEC announcement,'" he revealed during the interview.

Davido's refusal to comply with the alleged requests, even from figures as prominent as Dangote and Akpabio, drew significant attention online.

The Osun governorship election has remained a subject of heated national debate.

Davido claims he turned down Dangote and Akpabio's request. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido's father, billionaire Deji Adeleke, revealed he did not doubt his brother's victory at the poll.

A video of Davido speaking about phone calls he received during Osun election is below

Davido's wife celebrates Adeleke's win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's wife, Chioma Adeleke, joined the Adeleke family in celebrating a major political win on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Chioma reshared a post from Governor Ademola Adeleke's official Instagram account on her Stories.

The reposted content was a victory post shared by Adeleke after he won the Osun state governorship election, a move that showed Chioma was throwing her weight behind the family's victory.

Source: Legit.ng