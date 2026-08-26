Ogogo’s Family Announces Dates for Remaining Burial Programmes for Late Actor
- The family of late Nollywood veteran Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, released details of upcoming burial programmes following his death on August 23, 2026
- Veteran actor Jide Kosoko shared the family's official statement on Instagram, expressing appreciation for the massive turnout at Ogogo's burial in Ilaro
- The remaining programmes include an 8th-day Fidau Prayer and a 40-day Artists' Day coordinated by TAMPAN to celebrate the late actor's legacy
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The family of late Nollywood icon Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has released the schedule for the remaining ceremonies marking his burial rites.
Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after battling stage 4 cancer. He was laid to rest the following day, Monday, August 24, 2026, in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun state.
In a statement shared on his Instagram page on August 26, 2026, veteran actor and close friend of the deceased, Jide Kosoko, conveyed the family's heartfelt appreciation to all who attended the burial.
Ogogo's family was particularly moved by the overwhelming turnout from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who came to pay their final respects.
"Your massive presence at the burial was a great demonstration of the love and respect you had for Ogogo while he was alive. We sincerely appreciate every one of you," Kosoko wrote on behalf of the family.
8th-Day Fidau Prayer for Ogogo in Ilaro
The first of the remaining events is the 8th-day Fidau Prayer, scheduled to hold on Monday, August 31, 2026, in Ilaro.
The family appealed to friends, colleagues, and fans to attend in large numbers, so that prayers could be collectively offered for the peaceful repose of the late actor.
The family called on all who mourn Ogogo to travel to Ilaro and join them in supplicating to Almighty Allah to grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.
TAMPAN to coordinate 40-day Artists' Day for Ogogo
The second event is a 40-day Artists' Day, which will be held at the Pavilion Hall in Ilaro, forty days after Ogogo's burial.
The occasion will feature performances from actors, musicians, comedians, and entertainers coming together to honour Ogogo's life and contributions to Nigerian entertainment.
According to the statement, the event is being coordinated by the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, better known as TAMPAN, and is described as a tradition within the industry for honouring its icons.
The family noted that Ogogo's contributions to the entertainment industry remain unforgettable, and the Artists' Day is intended as a fitting send-off from his peers in the creative community.
Check out Jide Kosoko's post on behalf of Ogogo's family below:
Mr Latin issues order to TAMPAN governors and executives after Ogogo's death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr Latin, has directed all state chapters to include a special prayer session in their next meetings following Ogogo’s death.
He asked members to pray for forgiveness, divine protection, preservation from sickness and death, and the peaceful repose of departed colleagues.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.