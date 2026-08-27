The Federal Government announced a ₦365 million annual prize to reward outstanding research across Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education

A ₦30 million Dr Stella Adadevoh Prize for Medicine and Medical Innovation was named after the physician credited with containing Nigeria's 2014 Ebola outbreak

Minister of Education Tunji Alausa unveiled the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Prize in Abuja, covering six thematic areas including Engineering, Law and Agriculture

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Education has unveiled a ₦365 million annual prize scheme aimed at celebrating and rewarding high-impact academic research produced within Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

The initiative, called the Tertiary Institutions National Laureate Prize, was announced by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, at an event in Abuja on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

Federal government unveils N365m prize for top academic minds. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Facebook

The ministry's Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, confirmed the details in an official release the same evening.

This was contained in a statement issued via the ministry's X handle @NigEducation.

The programme will recognise outstanding undergraduate dissertations, Master's theses and doctoral research that demonstrate commercial, industrial or developmental potential. It will cover institutions across all categories, including universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education.

Six thematic areas for the prize

Awards will be given across six areas: Engineering and Technology, Medicine and Health Sciences, Arts and Social Sciences, Agriculture, Law, and Teaching Innovation.

Among the prizes is a dedicated ₦30 million Dr Stella Adadevoh Prize for Medicine and Medical Innovation, named in honour of the late Nigerian physician Ameyo Stella Adadevoh.

She is credited with helping to contain the spread of Ebola in Nigeria during the 2014 outbreak by placing index case Patrick Sawyer in quarantine, despite pressure from the Liberian government.

Alausa said the country already possesses the intellectual capacity needed to drive national development, but that research had long gone without adequate recognition or support.

"Nigeria has exceptional intellectual capacity across our universities, polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education, but outstanding research and innovations require greater recognition and support to achieve national impact," he said.

The new annual prize recognises outstanding work in education. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Twitter

Bridging research and industry

The minister said the prize was designed to close the gap between academic output and practical application, with a focus on helping institutions commercialise the innovations they produce.

The ministry said the broader programme would "promote research commercialisation, preserve Nigeria's intellectual output and strengthen the connection between tertiary education, industry and national development."

The latest initiative builds on the Federal Government's earlier work to establish a National Laureate Programme, with the education ministry positioning it as a step towards making tertiary institutions more central to Nigeria's economic and social development.

Federal government gives N4bn each to 12 universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved N4 billion each for 12 universities to boost engineering facilities.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the funds aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry requirements.

Alausa further disclosed that an additional N20 billion will be allocated to upgrade engineering facilities in selected institutions.

Source: Legit.ng