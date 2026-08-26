Ben Indra is an American actor best known for his recurring role in the early-2000s sitcom Raising Dad. Ben Indra and Anna Faris wed in June 2004 after meeting on a film set, but their four-year marriage ended in 2008, beginning with a phone call Indra famously didn't believe. Today, Indra has stepped away entirely from the entertainment industry and lives a firmly private life.

Anna Faris and Ben Indra during Scary Movie 3 Los Angeles premiere after-party at The W Hotel in Westwood, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Benjamin Jeffery Indra was born on 23 February 1979 in Sonoma County, California.

He is best known for playing Josh in the WB sitcom Raising Dad (2001–2002).

in the WB sitcom (2001–2002). He married Anna Faris on 3 June 2004; their divorce was finalised on 19 February 2008 .

. Indra received a $900,000 settlement from Faris as part of the divorce agreement.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Jeffery Indra Date of birth 23 February 1979 Age 47 Birthplace Sonoma County, California, USA Nationality American Height 5’9” (175 cm) Occupation Former actor Active years 1999–2005 Ex-wife Anna Faris Net worth $2–$3 million

What is Ben Indra most known for?

Ben Indra is a former American actor best known for his early-2000s television and film roles, and for being the first husband of actress Anna Faris. Born on 23 February 1979 in Sonoma County, California, he worked in Hollywood between 1999 and 2005, appearing in projects like Raising Dad, Lovers Lane, and Undressed.

His most significant role came in 2001, portraying Josh in 20 episodes of the comedy series Raising Dad on The WB, alongside Bob Saget and Kat Dennings, earning audience appreciation for his comedic performance. He also starred alongside Brie Larson in Raising Dad.

Ben Indra's filmography

Quick facts about Ben Indra. Photo: Sylvain Gaboury (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ben Indra's acting career included several television and film appearances before he left the entertainment industry. His credits span the late 1990s and early 2000s, with Raising Dad becoming his most notable television role.

Year Title Role 1999 Undressed Marlon 1999 Lovers Lane Bradley 2000 Voodoo Academy Mike McCready 2000 Tempest Eye Kelby 2001–2002 Raising Dad Josh

How did Anna Faris meet Ben Indra?

Before Faris made it big in the 2000 slasher comedy Scary Movie, she made an appearance in the 1999 film Lovers Lane, in which Indra also appeared.

Indra recalled the moment he met her, saying:

She was really cool, and I just didn't want to miss the chance to get to know her as much as possible. I was just completely hypnotised.

The pair started dating, and according to her book, their relationship progressed to the point where he proposed twice. After around five years of relationship, Indra and Faris got married on 3 June 2004.

What went wrong in the marriage?

Speaking with Gwyneth Paltrow for her Unqualified podcast, Anna admitted that a level of "competitiveness" between her and her exes caused tension.

My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.

The beginning of the end arrived in 2007 when Faris met actor Chris Pratt while working on Take Me Home Tonight. She also told Marie Claire in 2011 that the "divide" in their relationship "became too great," noting her growing acting career "kind of destroyed [her] marriage."

In her memoir, Faris was blunter still. Reflecting on what drew her to Indra in the first place, she wrote in Unqualified:

When I looked back at my marriage, and many of my relationships before it, I realised I had always equated cynicism, discontent, and anger with intelligence, and getting together with Chris made me reexamine that. It made me realise that being with someone who was well-liked and popular actually made me happy.

The phone call Ben Indra didn't believe

The end of Ben Indra and Anna Faris's marriage came down to a single phone call. According to Unqualified, she called up her friend Dan Fogler for help, who advised her to pull the plug on her marriage.

Faris then picked up the phone and broke up with Indra, who didn't believe her at first. Indra allegedly said:

You're just tired; you're really tired,'"

Faris concluded:

I just said: 'Nope, I'm leaving you.' And that was that.

The couple separated in March 2007, and on 3 April 2007, Faris officially filed for divorce.

The divorce settlement

Ben Indra and Anna Faris at the A.B.S. Santa Monica in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

At the time Anna Faris and Indra finalised their divorce in February 2008, she was ordered to pay her ex $900,000, per People.

As part of their divorce agreement, Faris also agreed to pay Indra acting royalties, in addition to other property arrangements. Looking back on the split, Faris described the aftermath on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast:

It hit hard the first time. I turned into somebody that I didn't recognise. I was always the kind of person that had their fridge filled. And I hosted a lot of dinners.

She also called the post-split period "incredibly liberating," noting she "reverted" back to her 17-year-old self.

What happened to Ben Indra after the divorce?

Although his acting career was short, Ben Indra became widely known due to his marriage to Anna Faris. After their divorce in 2008, he stepped away from the entertainment industry and has lived a private life ever since. According to available records, Ben Indra is currently single.

What is Ben Indra's net worth?

Ben Indra's net worth ranges between $2 million and $3 million. This includes earnings from his acting career and his divorce settlement with Anna Faris.

Latest news

Anna Faris, whose name remains closely linked to Ben Indra whenever their marriage is discussed, has returned to the spotlight in 2026. The new Scary Movie (2026), directed by Michael Tiddes, stars Faris reprising her iconic role as Cindy Campbell.

Faris and Indra originally met on the set of the 1999 slasher film Lovers Lane, where she played Jannelle Bay, a year before Scary Movie introduced her as Cindy Campbell. The film recently topped the box office with a $54 million debut.

Faris and co-star Regina Hall both returned after being absent from Scary Movie 5 in 2013. As for Ben Indra, no new professional developments have been reported as he remains out of public life.

FAQ

What is Ben Indra's full name? His full name is Benjamin Jeffery Indra, born on 23 February 1979 in Sonoma County, California. What nationality is Ben Indra? He is American, having been born and raised in Northern California. How old is Ben Indra? The Hollywood star is 47 years old as of 2026. How did Anna Faris and Ben Indra meet? They met on the set of the 1999 horror film Lovers Lane and began dating shortly after filming wrapped. Why did Anna Faris and Ben Indra divorce? Faris cited irreconcilable differences officially, but later attributed the split to professional competitiveness, a growing divide in their careers, and her developing feelings for Chris Pratt on the set of Take Me Home Tonight. How much did Anna Faris pay Ben Indra in the divorce? Faris paid Indra $900,000, plus acting royalties and a share of property as part of their 2008 divorce settlement. Does Ben Indra have social media? No. Indra has no known or verified social media presence and has maintained a private life since leaving Hollywood around 2005. What is Ben Indra's net worth? His net worth is estimated at approximately $2–$3 million, based on his acting earnings and divorce settlement.

We shared details about Rob Rausch's current relationship and the speculations surrounding his dating life. While he keeps his girlfriend's identity under wraps, Rausch's previous public romances have often drawn significant attention, leaving fans eager to uncover more about his personal life.

Source: Legit.ng