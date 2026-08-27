FG Bans Premiere of New Movie ‘Living in Colors,' Explains Reason

NFVCB has moved to halt the planned Lagos premiere of Living in Colors over alleged explicit and prohibited content in its trailer

The board said the movie was never submitted, vetted or classified, making its planned public exhibition and promotion unlawful

NFVCB has warned the cinema venue while announcing legal action against the production company, producers and promoters

The National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, has taken steps to stop the planned premiere of the movie Living in Colors in Lagos.

The board said it became aware of promotional materials for the film’s media press call and premiere scheduled for this weekend at a cinema facility in the state, reports The Cable.

According to the NFVCB, preliminary investigations into the movie’s trailer allegedly revealed explicit content and content promoting same-gender relationships.

NFVCB has moved to halt the planned Lagos premiere of Living in Colors over alleged explicit and prohibited content in its trailer. Photos: NFVCB.

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The board said the movie had not been submitted for classification, making its public exhibition or promotion illegal.

Security agencies join the operation

According to Premium Times, the NFVCB disclosed that it is working with federal and state security agencies to locate, disrupt and stop the planned event.

The board also said it had contacted the management of the exhibition centre and other venue providers connected to the premiere.

The venue operators were warned that hosting an unclassified film could lead to the immediate sealing of the facility and revocation of its operational licences.

But the board’s action does not end with the planned premiere.

The NFVCB announced that legal proceedings are being initiated against Prism House Studio, as well as the individual producers and promoters involved in the movie.

It further warned content creators, cinema operators and distribution platforms against assisting in the promotion or exhibition of the film.

The board cited the NFVCB Act and the Same-gender Marriage (Prohibition) Act in explaining its position.

The controversy comes just days before the movie’s planned YouTube release on August 30.

The NFVCB reiterated its commitment to enforcing Nigeria’s film and video content regulations and protecting what it described as the country’s moral and cultural values.

FG says the movie was never submitted, vetted or classified, making its planned public exhibition and promotion unlawful. Photo: Bola Tinubu.

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