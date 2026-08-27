The Council of Legal Education imposed a 10-year moratorium on Atiba University over inadequate facilities and admission violations

Vice-chancellor Sunday Okeniyi met affected law students and said the university had compiled a list of all students and their levels

Atiba University said students can choose between a tuition refund, a transcript for transfer, or assistance securing admission elsewhere

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Oyo town, Oyo state - Sunday Okeniyi, vice-chancellor (VC) of Atiba University, Oyo, has promised that law students caught up in the institution's regulatory crisis will not be left without options, following a 10-year ban placed on the university's law programme.

As reported by The Cable, the Council of Legal Education (CLE) announced the moratorium on Tuesday, August 26, following resolutions reached at its third-quarter hybrid meeting held on August 13 at the Nigerian Law School headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

Atiba University says the institution will support law students affected by the ban on its law programme and ensure they have options to continue their studies. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Aderonke Osho, the CLE secretary and director of administration, said the council found Atiba University’s facilities “inappropriate and inadequate” for running a faculty of law, according to Leadership.

The institution also came under fire for admitting and graduating students without securing the required approval from the council.

"The council also approved a ten-year moratorium in respect of Atiba University, Oyo state, following its finding that the institution's facilities were inappropriate and inadequate for the establishment and operation of a Faculty of Law," Osho said in the statement.

Osho described the moratorium as a regulatory measure designed to uphold the standards, integrity, and quality of legal education across Nigeria.

Atiba University: Okeniyi addresses affected students

A video circulated on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, August 26m showed Okeniyi speaking directly to affected students at a meeting with university management.

He told them that the institution had already compiled a list of students, organised by their academic levels, and that the document would be submitted to the CLE.

Okeniyi said:

"The list of students and levels they have has already been compiled and will be submitted to the Council of Legal Education."

He added that student demands, including requests for fee refunds and help with transfers, had all been recorded. The vice-chancellor said the university would appeal to the CLE to assist with either transferring students to other institutions or protecting their academic progress.

"We will make sure that none of you have issues," he said.

For students who want to leave entirely, Okeniyi confirmed that full tuition refunds would be processed.

"Whoever wants a refund, we refund," he said. Those who prefer to continue their studies elsewhere will be helped to obtain their academic transcripts. "Whoever wants transcripts to go to another school, we will facilitate it," the vice-chancellor added.

CLE’s 10-year moratorium on Atiba University’s law programme leaves students uncertain about their academic future. Photo credit: @TheNgEduNews

Source: Twitter

What does the CLE ban mean for students?

The 10-year moratorium effectively blocks Atiba University from running its law faculty for the foreseeable future, leaving current students in limbo over the validity of their academic progress.

The CLE framed the decision as part of a broader effort to enforce compliance and protect the credibility of legal education in Nigeria.

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CLE raises law admission quotas nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Council of Legal Education in Nigeria approved increased Law admission quotas for eight universities and denied a law faculty to Maranatha University, according to an official communiqué published on its Instagram page.

The decision affects universities across several states, with the revised quotas taking effect from either the 2026/2027 or 2027/2028 academic session.

Source: Legit.ng